NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Alma íbúðaleigufélag hf. - Bonds (AL210926) admitted to trading on September 20, 2024

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Alma Íbúðafélag hf -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Org. no: 6110130350 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 LEI LEI kóði 25490082EV52LTDC T350 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) AL210926 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 ISIN code IS0000036739 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 CFI code DBVSFR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 FISN númer ALMA IBUDAFELAG/VARI BD 20260921 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Bonds/bills: Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Total issued amount 2.100.000.000 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Total amount previously issued 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Amount issued at this time 2.100.000.000 kr -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bullet Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Amortization type, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 Currency, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Issue date 20.9.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 First ordinary installment date 21.9.2026 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 Total number of installments 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 Installment frequency -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 Maturity date 21.9.2026 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 Interest rate REIBOR 3M + 1,40% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable REIBOR 3M -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 Premium 1,40% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 Simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Day count convention ACT/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 Day count convention, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Interest from date 20.9.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32 First ordinary coupon date 20.12.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33 Coupon frequency 4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34 Total number of coupon payments 8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35 If irregular cash flow, then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 37 Clean price quote -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include No accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing 39 Indexed No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 40 Name of index N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43 Base index value N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 44 Index base date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information 45 Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 46 Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 47 Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) Nei -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 49 Additional information See prospectus -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading September 17, 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to Trading September 18, 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 54 Date of admission to trading September 20, 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 55 Order book ID AL210926 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 58 List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BON DS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59 Static volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 60 Dynamic volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond --------------------------------------------------------------------------------