ACL Digital Unveils Expansion Plans With Its New Office in Hyderabad

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACL Digital, an ALTEN group company and leader in design-led digital experiences, innovation, enterprise IT modernization, and product engineering services, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new office in Hyderabad.

This strategic expansion perfectly aligns with ACL Digital's growth strategy and the region's increasing demand for cutting-edge semiconductor design services. The Hyderabad center will enable clients in Hyderabad and globally to access end-to-end semiconductor capabilities around ASIC and FPGA design, services, verification, validation, and physical design/DFT solutions.

Shri Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Hon'ble Minister for IT, Electronics & Communications; Industries & Commerce and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana, inaugurated this new office at The Headquarters, 6th floor, The Orbit by Auro Realty, Knowledge City, Raidurg, Hyderabad on Friday, September 20, 2024.

The new facility further strengthens ACL Digital's commitment to advancing semiconductor innovation and helping clients maximize value in a rapidly evolving industry.

Ramandeep Singh, CEO of ACL Digital, expressed his enthusiasm about the expansion, stating, "Our new office in Hyderabad signifies a major milestone in our growth journey. This expansion of our capabilities and capacity not only deepens our expertise in the semiconductor industry but also reflects our strategic vision to be at the forefront of technological advancement. We are excited about the possibilities this expansion brings and are committed to delivering exceptional value to our clients in Hyderabad while contributing to the region's technological advancement."

ACL Digital looks forward to discussing its future expansion plans and welcomes potential collaboration and support from the government. The company is excited about contributing to the growth and prosperity of Telangana, strengthening the region's position as a prominent hub for IT excellence and technological innovation.

