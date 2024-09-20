Scepter Holdings, Inc.: Scepter Files Form 10 with SEC Paving the Way for Strategic Growth

Scepter Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:BRZL) (the "Company"), announced today that it has filed its Form 10 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This significant step is part of the Company's ongoing efforts to enhance transparency and position itself for accelerated growth.

The Form 10 filing is pivotal for Scepter Holdings as it transitions towards broader transparency and governance in its financial reporting. The filing will provide current and prospective shareholders with an in-depth view of the Company's financial performance, business operations, and strategic vision for the future.

The Form 10 filing is also a significant step in completing the acquisition of the Ballengee Group which the Company expects to close by the end of the year. After which, the Ballengee Group will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and BSG Holdings, which is the controlling equityholder of the Ballengee Group, will hold a controlling majority of the outstanding stock of Scepter.

"With this filing, Scepter Holdings reaffirms its commitment to driving shareholder value and enhancing transparency as it continues to execute on its business strategy", said Adam Nicosia, CEO of Scepter. "This signifies a critical step in aligning with the Company's long-term goals to drive innovation, and increase market share."

About Ballengee Group

Ballengee Group is a full-service sports agency representing athletes in the MLB, UFC and more. Ballengee Group brings together a preeminent lineup of experienced agents, lawyers, and business executives who have unmatched experience in all areas of an athlete's career. This includes contract negotiation, marketing deals, public relations, and strategic partnerships. With decades of experience representing world champions and global icons, Ballengee Group offers 150+ years of experience in the industry.

About AdaptAI

AdaptAI uses exceptional technology to leverage data and identify influencers to deliver the most profitable results for client brands.

The AdaptAI platform is a Software-as-a-Service (SAAS) based AI system that creates a proprietary 'data fingerprint' for client products data and even the entire company and, then matches them with influencers best positioned to succeed in promotion. AdaptAI also leverages AI to determine which influencers will generate the most attention - in specifically curated audiences.

AdaptAI analyzes proprietary data gathered by influencers for each specific campaign as additional feedback to inform ongoing promotions and to further refine its algorithm and monetize accumulated data.

About Scepter Holdings, Inc.

Scepter Holdings manages the marketing of products, data and companies through its AdaptAI software platform that efficiently matches products with the influencers that will generate the best results. Data from these transactions is accumulated and analyzed to fine tune AdaptAI and to provide even more revenue for its clients. The Company has expertise manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and selling online consumer packaged goods, and seeks to leverage its expertise with AdaptAI to create a global platform that will capitalize on data as an asset and efficiently match it with appropriate influencers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including economic slowdown affecting companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments and general economic conditions. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Scepter's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors may be incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements may be identified but not limited by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. Additional information regarding the Ballengee Group and the terms of the acquisition of the Ballengee Group may be found in the Company's Form 10 filed with the SEC at www.sec.gov. There can be no assurances the Company will close the acquisition with the Ballengee Group or the timing of the closing. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

