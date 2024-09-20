Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
20.09.2024 14:02 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Labor Smart, Inc. Announces "LOCKTOBERFEST" Multi-City Mega Launch in October

JACKSON, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2024 / Labor Smart, Inc. (OTC PINK:LTNC) through its wholly owned subsidiary Next Gen Beverages is excited to announce "LOCKTOBERFEST", the official LOCK'DIN brand mega launch at multiple benchmark events in cities across the country this October. LOCK'DIN an active lifestyle beverage brand, features a trilogy of water products which include Hydrogen Rich Water, Alkaline Water and most recently announced the pre-launch of "Life Support" Natural Artisan Mountain Spring Water.

All products will be available for sampling or purchase at these LOCKTOBERFEST events during the month of October 2024;

October 4-6th APP The Women's Open Columbus, Ohio

October 9th LTNC Annual Shareholder Meeting Las Vegas, Nevada

October 10-13th Mr. Olympia Fitness Weekend Las Vegas, Nevada

October 12-13th Cars and Copters Festival Huntington Beach, California

October 25-27th APP Southern California Open Newport Beach, California

Michael Araghi, President of LOCK'DIN Beverages, shared his enthusiasm "I believe LOCK'DIN is one of the first to bring healthier beverage alternatives to the exotic car world. Many car aficionados use premium jet fuel to power their vehicles yet put the equivalent of crude oil in their bodies." LOCK'DIN is here to bring health awareness and change by showcasing ultra-premium body fuel for superior hydration." Said Araghi.

LTNC CEO Tom Zarro commented, "October 2024 is set to be a milestone month for our organization showcasing the broad reaching applications of our beverages to a wide variety of consumer groups." "We're expecting a larger turnout for our shareholder meeting, many of which will spend the weekend in Vegas to see our debut at the Mr. Olympia Fitness Weekend."

Shareholders and interested parties are encouraged to follow @LaborSmartNews on Twitter for all future Company updates, including material information about the Company.

All products are now available for sale or pre-sale at lockdin.com.

About Labor Smart

Labor Smart, Inc. is a leading company in brand development, manufacturing, and distribution. Traded on the OTC markets under ticker symbol LTNC, the company's primary subsidiaries include Illumination Holdings, Next Gen Beverages LLC and Elevate Health & Wellness Nutritionals.

Email Communications

Shareholders are encouraged to register their email addresses with LOCK'DIN Beverages to receive the latest product updates and exclusive promotions. Sign up at https://lockdin.com/pages/shareholder-opt-in.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations and projections. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For more information on these risks, please refer to our filings with OTC Markets.

Contact

Investor Relations: ir@laborsmartinc.com
@LaborSmartNews

SOURCE: Labor Smart, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
