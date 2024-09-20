News summary:

Adtran FSP 3000 open optical line system facilitates transport of coherent 100ZR and 400G OpenZR+ interfaces in OIF multi-vendor demo

Demo spanning nearly 300km also features Adtran's Coherent 100ZR QSFP28 pluggable transceiver for cost-effective, low-power 100G transport

Collaboration with leading industry players highlights Adtran's role in driving open, scalable optical networking solutions

Adtran today announced its key role in the Optical Internetworking Forum's (OIF) demonstration of open, multi-vendor networking at the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) 2024. At the center of the showcase are Adtran's Coherent 100ZR QSFP28 pluggable module and its FSP 3000 open optical line system (OLS), which enables the transport of a wide range of data rates, including 100ZR and 400Gbit/s OpenZR+, as featured in this demo. Incorporating 100Gbit/s to 800Gbit/s coherent pluggable transceivers and various OLS technologies from multiple vendors, the demo showcases advancements in open optical networking and innovative vendor-neutral solutions, highlighting the importance of testing multi-vendor interoperability.

"Adtran continues to lead the way in promoting open, disaggregated networking. By integrating our FSP 3000 OLS with 100ZR and 400Gbit/s OpenZR+ transceivers from a wide range of vendors, including our coherent 100ZR QSFP28, we're offering operators a cost-effective, low-power solution to enhance their data center interconnect (DCI) networks and cloud infrastructure. With its standards-compliant design, our coherent 100ZR facilitates multi-vendor interoperability for 100Gbit/s transmission up to 300km over any open line system, while the FSP 3000 OLS streamlines operations and ensures flexible, scalable transport with optimal performance," said Christoph Glingener, CTO of Adtran. "This collaboration with the OIF and other major industry players demonstrates our commitment to providing open solutions that meet the evolving demands of the cloud and the optical edge."

The joint solution on display showcases exceptional optical performance, with the Adtran FSP 3000 OLS ensuring streamlined setup and precise operation. Equipped with integrated monitoring and diagnostic functions, as well as a high level of automation, the FSP 3000 OLS simplifies management and optimizes transmission performance. The collaboration with industry leaders highlights Adtran's commitment to open optical networking solutions and demonstrates how its technology is built to industry standards. This approach offers the flexibility and scalability needed to meet diverse customer requirements while advancing multi-vendor interoperability.

"For decades, we've been pioneers in the DCI space, enabling enterprises and cloud providers to build high-capacity, high-performance networks. Our solutions are built around an open environment, promoting innovation and seamless interoperability with other vendors. We're proud to be at the heart of this large-scale demonstration, where our Coherent 100ZR and FSP 3000 OLS are driving the adoption of open, multi-vendor interoperability for data center applications," commented Stephan Neidlinger, VP of global business development at Adtran. "By championing openness and collaboration across the industry, we're advancing high-performance networking and reaffirming our leadership in delivering the technologies that will shape the future of optical networking."

Visitors to ECOC can find out more about the demo at Adtran's booth, D79, and the OIF's booth, B83.

OIF Champions Interoperability at ECOC 2024: 34 Member Companies to Showcase Solutions for Data Centers, AI/ML Technologies and Disaggregated Systems

At ECOC 2024, OIF will host a dynamic interoperability demonstration, featuring live collaboration from 34 member companies shaping the future of connectivity. This showcase will highlight advanced solutions that are redefining performance, efficiency and capacity in response to the burgeoning needs of future-oriented data centers, AI/ML technologies and disaggregated systems. Attendees will discover cutting-edge interoperability solutions in 800ZR, 400ZR and Multi-span optics, along with innovations in Energy Efficient Interfaces (EEI) Co-Packaging, 224G and 112G Common Electrical I/O (CEI) and Common Management Interface Specification (CMIS) that are crucial for shaping the next decade of industry standards. Visit us at booth B83 for live, interactive demonstrations. For further details, please visit: https://www.oiforum.com/meetings-events/oif-ecoc-2024.

