GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.09.2024 11:12 Uhr
Prosafe SE: Operational update - August 2024

20 September - Fleet utilisation for August 2024 was 57 percent.

In August, Safe Eurus and Safe Notos achieved 99% utilisation, while Safe Zephyrus reached 97%.

The contract for Safe Concordia has been extended through the final two-months of options, plus an additional two-month extension. The vessel maintained 100% utilisation during August.

Prosafe has secured firm contracts for both the Safe Caledonia and the Safe Boreas. The Safe Caledonia is set to begin operations in June 2025 at the Captain field in the UK sector. Safe Boreas will be mobilised from the North Sea in Q2 2025 to Australia.

Safe Scandinavia is laid up in Norway.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com

For further information, please contact:

Terje Askvig, CEO
Phone: +47 952 03 886

Reese McNeel, CFO
Phone: +47 415 08 186


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


