"VEMLIDY Market Size, Forecast, and Market Insight 2032" report provides comprehensive insights about VEMLIDY for chronic hepatitis B in the seven major markets and China. A detailed picture of the VEMLIDY for chronic hepatitis B in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, Japan, and China for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the VEMLIDY for chronic hepatitis B.

VEMLIDY is a HBV nucleoside analog reverse transcriptase inhibitor and is indicated for treating chronic hepatitis B virus infection in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older with compensated liver disease. VEMLIDY is a novel, targeted prodrug of tenofovir that has demonstrated antiviral efficacy similar to and at a dose less than one-tenth that of Gilead's VIREAD (tenofovir disoproxil fumarate, TDF) 300 mg. It has a boxed warning on its product label regarding the risks of lactic acidosis/severe hepatomegaly with steatosis and post-treatment severe acute exacerbation of hepatitis B.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the VEMLIDY market forecast analysis for chronic hepatitis B in the 7MM and China, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in chronic hepatitis B.

Dosage and Administration

The recommended dosage of VEMLIDY in adults and pediatric patients aged 12 and older is one 25 mg tablet taken orally once daily with food.

Mechanism of Action

Tenofovir alafenamide is an antiviral drug against the hepatitis B virus; it is a phosphonamidate prodrug of tenofovir (2'-deoxyadenosine monophosphate analog). Tenofovir alafenamide is a lipophilic cell-permeate compound that enters primary hepatocytes by passive diffusion and hepatic uptake transporters OATP1B1 and OATP1B3.

It is then converted to tenofovir through hydrolysis, primarily by carboxylesterase 1 (CES1) in primary hepatocytes. Intracellular tenofovir is subsequently phosphorylated by cellular kinases to the pharmacologically active metabolite tenofovir diphosphate. Tenofovir diphosphate inhibits HBV replication through incorporation into viral DNA by the HBV reverse transcriptase, which results in DNA chain termination.

VEMLIDY Analytical Perspective

In-depth VEMLIDY Market Assessment

This report provides a detailed market assessment of VEMLIDY for chronic hepatitis B in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, Japan, and China. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2024 to 2032.

VEMLIDY Clinical Assessment

The report provides the clinical trials information of VEMLIDY for chronic hepatitis B covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.

Scope of the Report

A comprehensive product overview including the VEMLIDY description, mechanism of action, dosage and administration, research and development activities in chronic hepatitis B.

Elaborated details on VEMLIDY regulatory milestones and other development activities have been provided in this report.

The report also highlights the VEMLIDY research and development activities in chronic hepatitis B across the United States, Europe, Japan, and China.

The report also covers the patents information with expiry timeline around VEMLIDY.

The report contains forecasted sales of VEMLIDY for chronic hepatitis B till 2032.

Comprehensive coverage of the late-stage emerging therapies for chronic hepatitis B.

The report also features the SWOT analysis with analyst views for VEMLIDY in chronic hepatitis B.

Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for chronic hepatitis B is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence VEMLIDY dominance.

Other emerging products for chronic hepatitis B are expected to give tough market competition to VEMLIDY and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of VEMLIDY in chronic hepatitis B.

In-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of VEMLIDY from 2024 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the VEMLIDY in chronic hepatitis B.

