Freitag, 20.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
WKN: A2JAZV | ISIN: SE0006261046 | Ticker-Symbol: B39
Tradegate
19.09.24
09:05 Uhr
1,131 Euro
-0,037
-3,17 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HUMBLE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUMBLE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1491,16914:36
GlobeNewswire
20.09.2024 14:34 Uhr
41 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Humble Group AB (publ)

At the request of Humble Group AB (publ), the trading in the company's shares
on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is to cease. The last day of trading on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market is expected to be September 26, 2024, and from
September 27, 2024, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Preliminary last day of trading will be on September 26, 2024.

Short name:   HUMBLE   
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0006261046
----------------------------
Order book ID: 103618   
----------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
