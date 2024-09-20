Anzeige
Freitag, 20.09.2024
Spark Energy Minerals - das beste Lithium-Investment aller Zeiten?!
WKN: A2JAZV | ISIN: SE0006261046 | Ticker-Symbol: B39
GlobeNewswire
20.09.2024 14:34 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Humble Group AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Humble Group AB (publ), company
registration number 556794-4797, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing
requirements. Provided that Humble Group AB (publ) applies for admission to
trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, that the prospectus is approved by
the SFSA and that the liquidity requirements are met, first day of trading is
expected to September 27, 2024. The shares are currently traded on First North
Growth Market. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 446,575,533 shares.



Short Name:           HUMBLE         
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:           SE0006261046      
--------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:         103618         
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be listed: 446,575,533       
--------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:            CCP Cleared       
--------------------------------------------------------
Segment:            Mid Cap         
--------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         STO Equities CCP/182  
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:        MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC:              XSTO          
--------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   55 Basic Material
------------------------------------
Supersector code: 5520 Chemicals  
------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. 


Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
