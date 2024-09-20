Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Humble Group AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Humble Group AB (publ), company registration number 556794-4797, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Humble Group AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, that the prospectus is approved by the SFSA and that the liquidity requirements are met, first day of trading is expected to September 27, 2024. The shares are currently traded on First North Growth Market. As per today's date the company has a total of 446,575,533 shares. Short Name: HUMBLE -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0006261046 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 103618 -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 446,575,533 -------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid Cap -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 55 Basic Material ------------------------------------ Supersector code: 5520 Chemicals ------------------------------------ For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB