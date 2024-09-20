The International Energy Agency's (IEA) latest report warns that failing to support integration at the point of deployment could jeopardize up to 15% of solar and wind projects by 2030. This shortfall would reduce their combined share of the global electricity mix by 5%. Strategic government action, enhanced infrastructure, and regulatory action are required to ensure the successful integration of newly deployed solar and wind, according to a new report by the IEA. It said new solar and wind should be well-integrated into power systems at the point of deployment to avoid losing out on significant ...

