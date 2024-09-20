PAPÉ GROUP: Papé Kenworth Enters Dealer Agreement With Mullen Automotive

EUGENE, OR / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2024 / Papé Kenworth is thrilled to announce its newest partnership agreement with Mullen Automotive, Inc. Papé Kenworth and Mullen, an electric vehicle manufacturer, are partnering to bring commercial EV inventory and service to the Western US. Based in Eugene, OR, Papé Kenworth is Mullen's seventh franchise dealer partner and will cover fleet opportunities for the Company's full line of commercial electric vehicles. The initial vehicle order for Papé Kenworth includes the Mullen Class 3 EV cab chassis truck.





With over 28 locations, Papé Kenworth is the West's premier, full-service truck dealer carrying Kenworth and more, with a massive parts inventory and reliable service department. Papé Kenworth is dedicated to providing reliable, durable trucking equipment solutions that help customers meet their operational needs and uptime standards. To further meet the needs of customers adapting to evolving regulations, Papé provides zero-emissions and electric trucks for a wide range of applications. By offering Mullen's innovative commercial EV lineup across Papé Kenworth's extensive footprint, this partnership aims to increase the availability of commercial EVs across the Pacific and Western regions.

"We are excited to welcome Mullen to our commercial EV lineup. This addition allows us to not only meet our customers' needs and maintain high uptime standards, but also to partner with our customers as they adapt to changing regulations," said Dave Laird, Papé Kenworth president.

"Pape Kenworth is a hallmark dealer and distributor with unmatched experience supporting the nation's fleet to meet their equipment and logistics needs." said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. "Their extensive reach and expertise in the commercial vehicle industry will play a crucial role in introducing Mullen's commercial EVs to a broader market."

AboutPapé Kenworth: Papé Kenworth has been your dedicated partner in trucking and transportation. With over 30 locations and an extensive service and parts network, you can count on Papé Kenworth to be your trusted partner for the resources and top-quality vehicles you need to navigate clean energy solutions and regulations. Papé Kenworth is proud to offer the latest innovations in electric and hydrogen-fueled trucks. These cutting-edge vehicles reduce emissions and provide efficient and reliable performance for your transportation needs.

About Papé Group: Papé is the premier capital equipment provider in the West. For over 85 years, Papé has worked to maximize customers' uptime through top-quality equipment, convenient maintenance service, and the best customer service. Based in Eugene, Oregon, this fourth-generation family-owned company is dedicated to providing customers with quality products and unmatched service. Papé Group consists of 8 brands with 160 locations in 85 cities across the Western United States, with over 815 service bays and 1600 technicians. As the leading supplier of construction, logging, material handling, landscaping, trenching, and farm equipment, as well as semi-trucks and warehouse products, Papé makes good on providing customers with end-to-end solutions.

About Mullen: Mullen Automotive Inc. is a Southern California-based company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses, all working towards the same goal of creating clean and scalable electric vehicles and energy solutions. Born out of the founder, David Michery's, vision, the mantra perpetually fueling all of our efforts is the ability to "Imagine What's Possible."

Mullen's commercial EV lineup includes the Mullen ONE, Class 1 EV cargo van and Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, purpose-built to meet the demands of urban last-mile delivery. Both vehicles are available for sale and in full compliance with U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, EPA and CARB certifications.

