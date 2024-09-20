Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2024) - Aisles is now offering casinos a unique opportunity to trial its latest AI technology, designed to enhance the gambling experience. Known as JACKPOT, the system not only helps patrons navigate through the complex layout of large casinos, but also directs them to key amenities such as the food court, ensuring that no one gets lost again.

JACKPOT

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8846/223458_7ff7919c446328a1_001full.jpg

JACKPOT stands for "Joyful and Comprehensive Knowledge, Positioning, and Optimization Technology." This advanced AI utilizes real-time data from the casino floor to guide visitors not just to their favorite games but also to zoned areas based on win frequency. The system divides the casino into zones colored Gold, Red, and Blue. Gold zones indicate areas with a high frequency of jackpots or larger payouts, Red zones signify many wins but with smaller amounts, and Blue zones show areas with fewer wins.

"Our goal with JACKPOT is to make the casino experience as enjoyable and seamless as possible," said Ignacio Rosales, founder of Aisles. "With this technology, guests can avoid the frustration of getting lost and maximize their enjoyment by easily finding games and tables that suit their preferences."

In addition to its navigational capabilities, JACKPOT also provides real-time updates on the availability of table games and slot machines, indicating whether they are full or available for new players. This feature is designed to improve the flow of traffic on the casino floor and enhance the overall customer experience.

Casinos that participate in the trial will provide Aisles with valuable feedback on the system's performance, which will be used to refine the technology further. "We are excited to see how JACKPOT can change the dynamics of casino navigation and gaming strategy," Rosales added.

This trial represents a significant step forward in the integration of AI technology into the gaming industry, promising a future where technology and entertainment go hand in hand to create unforgettable experiences for casino-goers.

Aisles

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8846/223458_7ff7919c446328a1_002full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/223458

SOURCE: Media Feature