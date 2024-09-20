Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Spark Energy Minerals - das beste Lithium-Investment aller Zeiten?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
20.09.2024 15:06 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Creative by Nature: HUAWEI Launches GoPaint Worldwide Creating Activity 2024

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 19, HUAWEI officially launched the GoPaint Worldwide Creating Activity 2024 themed "Creative by Nature". From the kickoff day to December 31, 2024, painting enthusiasts around the world can share their unique digital art works on HUAWEI Community platform.

Creative by Nature: HUAWEI Launches GoPaint Worldwide Creating Activity 2024

With their HUAWEI MatePad tablets, designed to spark creativity, global consumers can bring the "Creation of Beauty" concept to life. The HUAWEI GoPaint Worldwide Creating Activity invites aspiring artists to unleash their inner creativity and continue to be inspired.

Creative by Nature: HUAWEI Launches GoPaint Worldwide Creating Activity 2024

The new HUAWEI MatePad Pro 12.2-inch and HUAWEI MatePad 12 X come with powerful hardware and enhanced writing & painting experience when working with the most updated GoPaint App. The app's professional brush engine, diverse canvas options, and FangTian Painting Engine 2.0 provide a seamless, authentic, and user-friendly creative experience.

Creative by Nature: HUAWEI Launches GoPaint Worldwide Creating Activity 2024

The Activity is divided into five groups, with themes of Sci-Fi Art, Design & Fashion, Narrative Art, Cutting-edge Painting, and Digital Watercolor & Ink. Find out more in the the Official Website and get ready to paint on your HUAWEI MatePad[1]!

Creative by Nature: HUAWEI Launches GoPaint Worldwide Creating Activity 2024

In the HUAWEI GoPaint Worldwide Creating Activity, you could win the chance to showcase your artwork worldwide and in app placements. You'll also have the opportunity to share your creative journey in video interviews. For more details, please visit the official website:
https://consumer.huawei.com/en/campaign/gopaint/

[1] MatePad tablets that support the GoPaint App are required, such as HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2, HUAWEI MatePad 11.5S, HUAWEI MatePad Pro 12.2, and HUAWEI MatePad 12 X.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510583/Creative_Nature_HUAWEI_Launches_GoPaint_Worldwide_Creating_Activity_2024.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510584/Creative_Nature_HUAWEI_Launches_GoPaint_Worldwide_Creating_Activity_2024_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510585/Creative_Nature_HUAWEI_Launches_GoPaint_Worldwide_Creating_Activity_2024_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510586/Creative_Nature_HUAWEI_Launches_GoPaint_Worldwide_Creating_Activity_2024_3.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/creative-by-nature-huawei-launches-gopaint-worldwide-creating-activity-2024-302254112.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.