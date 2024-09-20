Ashtead Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 20
Ashtead Group plc
20 September 2024
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
Director / PDMR Shareholding
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or connected persons.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Brendan Horgan
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ashtead Group plc
b)
LEI
2138007UTBN8X9K1A235
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.10p
GB0000536739
b)
Nature of the transaction
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
53,459
£57.80
e)
Date of the transaction
19 September 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange XLON
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.10p
GB0000536739
b)
Nature of the transaction
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
22,911
£57.80
e)
Date of the transaction
19 September 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange XLON
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Michael Pratt
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief financial officer
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ashtead Group plc
b)
LEI
2138007UTBN8X9K1A235
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.10p
GB0000536739
b)
Nature of the transaction
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
8,252
£57.80
e)
Date of the transaction
19 September 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange XLON
This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Enquiries
Ashtead Group
Contact: Alan Porter - 020 7726 9700