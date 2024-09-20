Ashtead Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Brendan Horgan

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Chief Executive

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Ashtead Group plc

b) LEI 2138007UTBN8X9K1A235

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.10p GB0000536739

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Performance Stock Units ("PSU") under the Ashtead Group Long Term Incentive Plan

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Item Price(s) Volume(s) £57.80 53,459

d) Aggregated information - Volume - Price 53,459 £57.80

e) Date of the transaction 19 September 2024

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange XLON

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.10p GB0000536739

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSU") under the Ashtead Group Long Term Incentive Plan

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Item Price(s) Volume(s) £57.80 22,911

d) Aggregated information - Volume - Price 22,911 £57.80

e) Date of the transaction 19 September 2024