Freitag, 20.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Spark Energy Minerals - das beste Lithium-Investment aller Zeiten?!
WKN: 894565 | ISIN: GB0000536739 | Ticker-Symbol: 0LC
19.09.24
19:01 Uhr
69,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
PR Newswire
20.09.2024 15:06 Uhr
Ashtead Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 20

Ashtead Group plc

20 September 2024

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Director / PDMR Shareholding

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or connected persons.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Brendan Horgan

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ashtead Group plc

b)

LEI

2138007UTBN8X9K1A235

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.10p

GB0000536739

b)

Nature of the transaction

  1. Grant of Performance Stock Units ("PSU") under the Ashtead Group Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Item

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£57.80

53,459

d)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

53,459

£57.80

e)

Date of the transaction

19 September 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange XLON

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.10p

GB0000536739

b)

Nature of the transaction

  1. Grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSU") under the Ashtead Group Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Item

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£57.80

22,911

d)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

22,911

£57.80

e)

Date of the transaction

19 September 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange XLON

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Michael Pratt

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief financial officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ashtead Group plc

b)

LEI

2138007UTBN8X9K1A235

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.10p

GB0000536739

b)

Nature of the transaction

  1. Grant of Performance Stock Units ("PSU") under the Ashtead Group Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Item

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£57.80

8,252

d)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

8,252

£57.80

e)

Date of the transaction

19 September 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange XLON

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries

Ashtead Group

Contact: Alan Porter - 020 7726 9700


© 2024 PR Newswire
