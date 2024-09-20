China's New Energy Company VREMT Showing Muscle at EVA

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Vehicles Expo at Automechanika concluded successfully on September 14, 2024. It is the first time for Geely Holding Group to lead its brands to participate in the Expo. VREMT, as a subsidiary of Geely and a key player of Geely's new energy strategy, exhibited its "all-domain 800V battery, motor and electronic control solutions", highlighting China's advancements in new energy technology.

At the Expo, VREMT showcased its leading advantages of 800V golden batteries and cells, 800V high-performance SiC four-motor drive systems, and 800V ultra-fast liquid-cooled charging platform-HPC-V3. The second-generation golden battery recently reported by Handelsblatt, has attracted much attention. It boasts the world's fastest production charging rate, recharging from 10% to 80% in just 10.5 minutes, surpassing all currently mass-produced ternary lithium batteries. This allows "5 minutes of charging, 2 hours of high-speed driving."

The battery also features with a 3-second pulse discharge rate up to 22C, enabling 0-100 km/h acceleration under 3s, catering to users for extreme speed. It also meets the highest global safety standards, equipped with eight thermal safety technologies (Cloud, Prevention, Isolation, Absorption, Cooling, Alert, Disconnection and Exhaust) to prevent thermal runaway and ensure precise management throughout its lifecycle. It has passed three industry-first extreme safety tests, including 240 seconds of sustained external fire, overpressure penetration, and six extreme serial conditions, guaranteeing its absolute safety.

VREMT also offers the 800V high-performance SiC four-motor drive system, delivering the mass-produced four-motor distributed electric drive system with the world's highest power and torque density (a peak output of 930kW and a peak torque of 1,280Nm). It allows the ZEEKR 001FR to make "Tank Turns" and "Slalom", and speed up from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.02s.

Another highlight is the 800V ultra-fast liquid-cooled charging platform-HPC-V3, with the world's highest single-gun output power, maximum voltage of 1,000V, maximum current of 800A and single-gun peak power of 800kW. Users can replenish energy in as fast as 10 minutes, setting a global record for minute-level charging efficiency.

VREMT's all-domain in-house development and production, combined with its efficient industry chain, make it a market favorite due to its excellent performance and reliability, featuring on Lotus, Polestar, Volvo, ZEEKR, Smart, Lynk & Co, Geely Galaxy, and Geometry products. Looking forward, VREMT is committed to driving technology innovation and empowering the development of the global new energy industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510889/image_5032052_35077810.jpg

