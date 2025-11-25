Muscle Shoals, Alabama--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) - Price Heating & Air Conditioning is announcing its participation in the 2025 Salvation Army Angel Tree Program by hosting an Angel Tree at its Muscle Shoals office. This initiative provides a centralized location for community members to contribute gifts for local children during the holiday season.

The Angel Tree is now available at the company's office, located at 1102 Avalon Avenue, Muscle Shoals, AL 35661. Community participants can visit the location, choose an angel tag from the tree, and return unwrapped gifts based on the listed needs. Each tag represents a local child and includes age, gender, and a short wish list, which may include clothing, shoes, toys, or seasonal essentials.

To ensure timely distribution, all gifts must be returned by December 1, 2025. Once collected, gifts will be coordinated through the local Salvation Army for delivery to eligible families across the area.

The Angel Tree Program is a well-established initiative that connects donors with children facing economic hardship during the holiday season. Price Heating & Air Conditioning's role as a host location helps expand the program's reach by offering a convenient and accessible drop-off point for participants across the community.

This seasonal collaboration reflects the company's ongoing engagement with community-based efforts in Muscle Shoals. While best known for ac repair Muscle Shoals and comprehensive HVAC services, the company's involvement in the Angel Tree initiative showcases a commitment to contributing to broader social efforts during high-need times of the year.

The holiday giving initiative further demonstrates how Price Heating & Air Conditioning has grown as a company. Partnering with the Salvation Army represents the HVAC contractor's participation in coordinated charitable programs and its engagement with local nonprofit organizations.

The initiative also provides an opportunity for staff and customers to participate in seasonal giving. Employees have taken part in organizing and contributing to the Angel Tree program, further supporting the company's role in facilitating local outreach.

Price Heating & Air Conditioning has indicated that it will continue to support similar programs in the future, including partnerships with nonprofit groups and efforts that assist families during the holiday season.

About Price Heating & Air Conditioning:

Price Heating & Air Conditioning is a locally owned HVAC contractor based in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. The company provides residential heating, cooling, and indoor air quality services, including system maintenance, repairs, and installations. Serving Muscle Shoals and surrounding communities, the company supports both routine and emergency service needs.

