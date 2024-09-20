Anzeige
Freitag, 20.09.2024
Spark Energy Minerals - das beste Lithium-Investment aller Zeiten?!
GlobeNewswire
20.09.2024 15:22 Uhr
72 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in oodash Group AB at FNSE

Lifting of Suspension

At Trading Venue FNSE

Issuer:   oodash Group AB, LEI: 549300VSS7Z74Z3D7504             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Instrument OODA SE0020699296                          
s:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Lifting   With reference to the press release published by oodash Group AB on 
 reason:   September 20, 2024 at 15.20 CET.                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Continuous The opening auction starts at 15:30 CET followed by continuous   
 trading   trading from 15:40 CET, September 20, 2024.            
 from:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Comments:  Order books have been flushed                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related   Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable, also decided to lift
 instrumen  the suspension in all other instruments related to the issuer. All 
ts:     order books have been flushed.                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contact   Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50                 
 details:  Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
