Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in oodash Group AB at FNSE

Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: oodash Group AB, LEI: 549300VSS7Z74Z3D7504 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument OODA SE0020699296 s: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting With reference to the press release published by oodash Group AB on reason: September 20, 2024 at 15.20 CET. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 15:30 CET followed by continuous trading trading from 15:40 CET, September 20, 2024. from: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable, also decided to lift instrumen the suspension in all other instruments related to the issuer. All ts: order books have been flushed. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified.