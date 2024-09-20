Legal Balance: UAB Legal Balance financial information for 2024 H1

Revenue during the reporting period amounted to 4.471 million euros, which results in a 10% growth rate compared to the same period last year (the first half of 2023 - 4.052 million euros). Profit before taxes decreased by 31% and amounted to 1.004 million euros (2023 I half - 1.464 million euros). The company's 6-month EBITDA reached 1.940 million euros, which is 4% less than a year ago (2023 I half - 2.023 million euros) Purchased debts At the end of the first half of 2024, the company managed more than 103 million euro debt portfolio (36% more than a year ago). During the first half of 2024, investments in debt portfolios reached more than 6.5 million euros, and recoveries - more than 5.5 million euros. eSkolos.lt debt platform At the end of the first half of 2024, the portfolio of eSkolos.lt, retail debt purchase and administration platform, grew to 41 million euros. (36% more than a year ago). During the first half of 2024, the platform took over 9 million new debts and managed to recover 1.1 million euros in favor of the primary creditors. Debt servicing Administered client debt portfolio at the end of the first half of 2024 was 40 million euros (22% more than a year ago). During the first half of 2024, clients transferred 15 million euros of new debts to the company for recovery, and in total 8.5 million euros were recovered for the benefit of clients. CEO Marius Šlepetis marius@legalbalance.lt Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1247224