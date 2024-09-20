Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Spark Energy Minerals - das beste Lithium-Investment aller Zeiten?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
20.09.2024 15:22 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Legal Balance: UAB Legal Balance financial information for 2024 H1

Revenue during the reporting period amounted to 4.471 million euros, which
results in a 10% growth rate compared to the same period last year (the first
half of 2023 - 4.052 million euros). Profit before taxes decreased by 31% and
amounted to 1.004 million euros (2023 I half - 1.464 million euros). The
company's 6-month EBITDA reached 1.940 million euros, which is 4% less than a
year ago (2023 I half - 2.023 million euros) 

Purchased debts

At the end of the first half of 2024, the company managed more than 103 million
euro debt portfolio (36% more than a year ago). During the first half of 2024,
investments in debt portfolios reached more than 6.5 million euros, and
recoveries - more than 5.5 million euros. 

eSkolos.lt debt platform

At the end of the first half of 2024, the portfolio of eSkolos.lt, retail debt
purchase and administration platform, grew to 41 million euros. (36% more than
a year ago). During the first half of 2024, the platform took over 9 million
new debts and managed to recover 1.1 million euros in favor of the primary
creditors. 

Debt servicing

Administered client debt portfolio at the end of the first half of 2024 was 40
million euros (22% more than a year ago). During the first half of 2024,
clients transferred 15 million euros of new debts to the company for recovery,
and in total 8.5 million euros were recovered for the benefit of clients. 

CEO Marius Šlepetis

marius@legalbalance.lt

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1247224
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.