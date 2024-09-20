Italian energy producer ERG has launched an initiative to reuse discarded solar modules from revamped plants for social solar projects. The program aims to support communities, hospitals, families, and schools in Africa and Italy, using panels that are still in good condition and fully functional. From pv magazine Italy Italian energy supplier ERG has commissioned its fourth "Social Purpose for Solar Revamping" project in Limestre, Tuscany. This project aims to give a second life to solar panels discarded during the recent revamping of the company's solar assets in Italy. These panels still deliver ...

