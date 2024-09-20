ZetrOZ Systems Provides Targeted Treatment for Common Sports Injuries

The sam® wearable ultrasound biotechnology is purpose-built to treat the most common athletic injuries, accelerating soft tissue healing and reducing the need for surgery or pain medication.

The ZetrOZ team notes that the design of the sam® device, protected by 48 patents and developed with funding from the National Institutes of Health, U.S. Department of Defense, National Science Foundation and other sources, is tailored to optimize the treatment of injuries to the back, and upper and lower extremities.

Dr. George Lewis, founder and CEO of ZetrOZ Systems, emphasized the significance of these placement techniques: "Our commitment at ZetrOZ Systems has always been to push the boundaries of what is possible in medical treatment. With these targeted placement techniques for the sam® device, we are providing athletes and medical professionals with the specialized knowledge they need for more effective treatment and improving the recovery time for athletes suffering from painful injuries."

The sam® unit's applicator head features a convex shape that is designed to penetrate and spread the ultrasound waves into a targeted region about the size of a grapefruit. This design is crucial for transmitting the therapeutic effects deeply into the tissue where healing is needed most and enhancing tissue blood flow.

Optimized Healing with Precise Device Placement

Targeted Back Injury Treatment : For those suffering from soft tissue injuries to the back, particularly injuries related to the spine, the sam® device can be configured with dual heads for bilateral or unilateral treatment. This placement ensures that the therapeutic ultrasound waves are delivered directly to the affected areas, promoting faster and more effective healing.

Enhanced Recovery for Upper Extremities : Repetitive motion injuries, common in athletes such as baseball players, can lead to significant soft tissue damage in the upper extremities, including the shoulders and elbows. The sam® device can address these concerns with specific placements: two dual heads can be positioned on both the front and back ends of the shoulder, while for elbow injuries, the device can be placed laterally or along the interior or exterior regions, depending on the injury.

Specialized Approaches for Lower Extremity Injuries: Athletes in high-impact sports like soccer and football often experience soft tissue injuries in the lower extremities, such as the legs, knees, or ankles. The sam® device's placement flexibility allows for treatment on both sides of any of those areas, targeting the specific tissues affected and ensuring that the therapy provides the highest degree of effectiveness.

These placement techniques for the sam® wearable ultrasound unit ensure that treatment is as effective as possible by precisely targeting the areas most in need of healing and allowing for customized therapy tailored to the specific conditions and injuries of each patient. ZetrOZ Systems' sustained acoustic medicine and the sam® device have been proven effective in promoting soft tissue healing in 42 peer-reviewed publications and 20 Level 1-5 clinical studies to date.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine, developing wearable bioelectronic devices to deliver sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on the proprietary medical technology of 46 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam® product line, designed to treat acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

