Freitag, 20.09.2024
WKN: A1JGY5 | ISIN: GB00B5N0P849 | Ticker-Symbol: JWG1
Tradegate
20.09.24
09:58 Uhr
1,577 Euro
+0,004
+0,25 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
20.09.2024 16:00 Uhr
Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 20

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

STEPHEN NICOL

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

Identification code

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

ACQUISITION OF PARTNERSHIP SHARES IN THE WOOD SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN AND AWARD OF NIL COST MATCHING SHARES

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

PARTNERSHIP SHARES

MATCHING SHARES

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.3090

114

£NIL

57

d)

Aggregated information

PARTNERSHIP SHARES

MATCHING SHARES

  • Aggregated volume:

114

57

  • Aggregated Price:

£1.3090

£NIL

  • Aggregated Total:

£149.226

£NIL

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-09-19

f)

Place of the transaction

PARTNERSHIP SHARES

MATCHING SHARES

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE


