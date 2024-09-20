ICCPP GROUP: ARGUSBAR PRIME: The Innovative Solution to Vape Market Needs

MANCHESTER, England, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The vape market has seen a surge in the popularity of 2 mL + 10 mL products, with a plethora of new offerings hitting the shelves in the UK over the past year. However, many of these products have fallen short of meeting the demands of discerning consumers. Some lack the ability to adjust airflow, while others fail to provide instant battery level information. In response to these pain points, ICCPP Group, the parent company of VOOPOO, is proud to introduce ARGUSBAR PRIME, the latest innovation designed to address these shortcomings and deliver an unparalleled vaping experience.

Features Rich and Pocket Friendly

The sleek and modern design of ARGUSBAR PRIME not only enhances its aesthetic appeal but also makes it comfortable to hold and use. Besides, it boasts a range of features that set it apart from other products in the market, including:

1) Up to 6000 Puffs: With an impressive puff capacity, users can enjoy extended vaping sessions without the need for frequent refills.

2) Adjustable Airflow: Customizable airflow settings enable users to tailor their vaping experience to their preferences, ensuring optimal satisfaction with every puff.

3) Fast Charging: ARGUSBAR PRIME minimizes downtime and ensures that users can quickly get back to enjoying their favorite flavours.

4) Detachable Battery: The convenience of a detachable battery allows for easy replacement and extended device lifespan, offering added flexibility and convenience to users.

5) Battery Indicator: A clear and intuitive battery indicator ensures that users are always aware of their device's power level, allowing for seamless and uninterrupted vaping.

Debut with 20 Phenomenal Flavours, A New Standard for Excellence

With a diverse range of flavours to choose from, users can indulge in a variety of tantalizing options that cater to every palate. "ARGUSBAR PRIME represents a significant leap forward in the evolution of vaping technology," said a spokesperson for ARGUSBAR. "We have listened to the feedback from consumers and have developed a product that not only meets but exceeds their expectations. With its innovative features and exceptional performance, ARGUSBAR PRIME is poised to set a new standard for excellence in the vape market."

ARGUSBAR PRIME is now available in the UK, offering vapers an unparalleled combination of functionality, style, and flavour.

WARNING: This product contains nicotine which is a highly addictive substance.

