Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) Market to cross $10 Billion TAM with around 500K AMRs shipment by 2030 - LogisticsIQ

NEW DELHI, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) market is poised for significant growth, driven by increasing demand for automation across various sectors, including logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare. According to the latest market research by LogisticsIQ (5th Edition), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) Market to cross $10 Billion TAM by 2030 with a CAGR of ~30% between 2024 and 2030. We expect the installed base of AMRs to reach 2 million units in 2030.

Key Market Drivers

Increased Efficiency: Businesses are rapidly adopting AMRs to enhance operational efficiency, reduce labour costs, and streamline workflows. Labor Shortages: The ongoing labour shortages in various industries have accelerated the need for automated solutions, making AMRs a crucial investment for companies. Technological Advancements: Innovations in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and sensor technology are making AMRs more capable and reliable. Growing E-Commerce: The rise of e-commerce has created a demand for efficient warehouse management solutions, further boosting the AMR market.

Regional Insights

North America leads the AMR market, accounting for the largest share due to the early adoption of automation technologies. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region, especially China is expected to witness the fastest growth, fuelled by rapid industrialization and increasing investments in smart factories. US and China are going to contribute ~40% of this market by 2030.

Industry Applications

Autonomous mobile robots are being utilized in various applications, including:

Warehouse Automation: AMRs enhance inventory management and order fulfillment processes. This industry is expected to lead with more than 75% share by 2030.

AMRs enhance inventory management and order fulfillment processes. This industry is expected to lead with more than 75% share by 2030. Manufacturing: Robots facilitate material handling and assembly line operations. Traditionally, it has been dominated by AGVs but are getting replaced by AMRs due to more flexibility and scalability features.

Robots facilitate material handling and assembly line operations. Traditionally, it has been dominated by AGVs but are getting replaced by AMRs due to more flexibility and scalability features. Healthcare: AMRs assist in transporting medical supplies, improving patient care and operational efficiency. It is a niche market but high growing area to focus further.

Top Factors & Challenges in the Autonomous Mobile Robots Market

Top Factors Driving Growth

Increased Demand for Automation: Businesses across industries are increasingly seeking automation to enhance efficiency and reduce operational costs. Technological Advancements: Innovations in AI, machine learning, and sensor technologies improve the capabilities and reliability of AMRs, making them more attractive to businesses. Labor Shortages: Ongoing labour shortages, especially in sectors like logistics and manufacturing, are pushing companies to adopt AMRs to maintain productivity. Growth of E-Commerce: The surge in online shopping requires efficient warehouse and logistics solutions, driving the adoption of AMRs for inventory management and order fulfillment. Improved Safety Standards: AMRs can reduce workplace accidents by taking over hazardous tasks, leading to safer working environments. Customization and Scalability: Many AMR solutions offer customizable features that allow businesses to scale operations according to their specific needs.

Top Challenges

High Initial Costs: The upfront investment for AMRs can be substantial, which may deter smaller businesses from adoption. Integration with Existing Systems: Integrating AMRs into current operational workflows and legacy systems can be complex and resource-intensive. Regulatory Compliance: Navigating regulatory requirements and safety standards can pose challenges, especially in highly regulated industries. Limited Awareness and Understanding: Some businesses may lack knowledge about AMR technology and its potential benefits, hindering adoption. Technical Limitations: While technology is advancing, AMRs may still struggle with navigating complex environments or handling unexpected obstacles. Cybersecurity Concerns: As AMRs become more connected, they may be vulnerable to cybersecurity threats, requiring robust security measures.

What will you get in this report?

500 Pages and 160+ Exhibits Market Report

Revenue and Shipment data segmented: By form factor (Deck-load, Tugger/Pull, Forklift) By Navigation (Tape/Wire/Magnet, Reflector, QR Codes, LiDAR, Camera, Sensor, Fusion) By Function (Goods to person (G2P), Person to Goods (P2G), Conveying, Piece picking, Towing, Pallet Handling) By Application (Manufacturing, Logistics and Warehousing, Shipping, Delivery, Cleaning, Security, Hospital, Retail)

Detailed excel file with 150+ market tables (Revenue and Shipment) including forecast till 2030

A bottom-up analysis of Autonomous Mobile Robots Market for 19 countries (United States, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Nordics, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Phillippines) in 5 regions

In-depth analysis of 700 companies in the ecosystem with more than 160 company profiles.

Focus Group Discussion with 100+ key industry stakeholders across the value chain to collect the first-hand information to validate our analysis. Stakeholders include components and technology providers, system integrators, robot manufacturers (OEM/ODM), robotic software & service providers, and end-user industry verticals. Apart this, study also focuses on different components and integral parts of Autonomous Mobile Robots like Motion Control, Batteries & Chargers, Cameras / Vision Sensor, LiDAR, Sensor Fusion, QR Code and Wireless Communication.

2 Analyst Sessions to brainstorm further

Investment details excel file with 175+ M&A and ~1000 funding deals

LogisticsIQ Exclusive Market Map (700+ Players across more than 15 categories)

