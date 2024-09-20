Augmented Reality Navigation Market worth $6.33 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The augmented reality (AR) navigation market is expected to reach USD 6.33 billion by 2029 from USD 1.17 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 40.3% during the 2024-2029 period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Multiple companies like Volkswagen (Germany), Mercedes-Benz Group AG and many others are investing is augmented reality (AR) navigation which is increasing the opportunity for growth in the AR navigation market. The AR navigation market is continuously developing, with the presence of multiple players. Currently, the North America region is contributing significantly to the growth of the AR navigation market. Similarly, Asia Pacific, Europe and RoW regions are expected to be the growing market for the forecasted period.

Augmented Reality Navigation Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 1.17 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 6.33 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 40.3% Market Size Available for 2020-2029 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By offering, type, application, end-user industry, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Limited user acceptance and familiarity with AR navigation Key Market Opportunities Integration of 5G technology with AR navigation Key Market Drivers Integration of AR in automotive systems drives AR navigation market

AR navigation software to have the highest market share in offering segment of augmented reality (AR) navigation market in the forecast period from 2024 to 2029.

AR navigation software dominates the AR navigation market as it plays a vital role in providing a complete and interactive navigation experience. This category includes different types of software, such as AR mapping and localization software, which are essential for accurate positioning and spatial awareness. AR navigation apps use AR technology to give real-time directions and visual guidance, making navigation more user-friendly and engaging. Moreover, AR SDKs (software development kits) allow developers to create custom AR solutions, promoting innovation and growth in the market. AR Cloud solutions provide persistent and shared spatial data, which enhances the accuracy and usefulness of navigation services. Other software solutions, like AR HUD software and AR data visualization software, also support the industry by enhancing navigation capabilities.

Indoor navigation sub-segment of type segment in augmented reality (AR) navigation market is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Indoor navigation involves the use of technology and systems to help people find their way inside buildings like shopping centers, airports, corporate offices, educational institutes, museums, hospitals, and others. Augmented reality navigation technology use sensors, maps, and location-finding tools to give accurate directions and information inside buildings where regular GPS are unavailable.

As indoor spaces become more complex it is rising the demand for easy-to-use AR navigation. Businesses are investing in AR navigation systems to improve customer satisfaction, make operations smoother, and make it easier for people to get around in big, complex buildings. Also, the growing use of smartphones and augmented reality is helping to create more advanced indoor AR navigation systems that provide real-time, interactive guidance and useful information.

As companies realize the importance of offering smooth and easy-to-use navigation experiences for their customers and staff, the demand for indoor navigation technology rises rapidly.

Augmented reality navigation market in North America has the largest market share in 2023.

Augmented reality navigation industry in North America is sub-segmented into the US, Canada and Mexico. The North America market is undergoing significant growth due to advancement in augmented reality technology, widespread use of HUD and HMD and rising demand of advanced navigation system that provide real-time directions, visual indicators, and interactive features with enhanced wayfinding experience for both outdoor and indoor environment. North America has strong presence of key players and startup companies within the region that promotes new innovation and technological development. US based companies such as Google LLC, Microsoft, Apple Inc. are continuously involved in developing and upgrading the existing technology.

Key Players

The key players in AR navigation companies are Google LLC (US), Apple Inc. (US), Microsoft (US), Neusoft Corporation (China), WayRay AG (Switzerland), FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD. (Japan), ARway Corp. (Canada), Wiser Marine Technologies Ltd. (Canada), Mapbox (US), Treedis (Israel), ViewAR GmbH (Austria), Artisense GmbH (Kudan Germany GmbH.) (Germany), IndoorAtlas (Finland), Hyper (London), SITUM TECHNOLOGIES (Spain), Insider Navigation Inc (Austria), Wemap SAS (France), Resonai Inc. (Israel), Oriient New Media Ltd (Israel), Navigine (US), 22Miles (US), Sygic (Bratislava), Veo (Poland), HERE (Netherlands), and Esri (US).

