PR Newswire
20.09.2024 16:18 Uhr
90 Leser
HeyGears Introduces the UltraCraft Reflex RS: Precise and Rapid 3D Printing

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HeyGears has launched the UltraCraft Reflex RS, a high-performance 3D printer designed for small-batch production, streamlining rapid prototyping processes, and handling daily printing tasks. Built for designers, engineers, and 3D printing enthusiasts, the Reflex RS combines precision, speed, and ease of use to meet the fast-paced needs of today.

HeyGears Introduces the UltraCraft Reflex RS: Precise and Rapid 3D Printing

High Precision and Injection-molded-like Results

Precision lies at the core of the Reflex RS, driving its design and performance in 3D printing. The C5-grade Z-axis module ensures stable layer thickness, with deviations minimized to ±2 µm, enabling detailed and high-quality prints. Complementing this is the full-field screen calibration, which divides the screen into 60 zones for meticulous calibration. This guarantees consistent light intensity and high printing accuracy across the entire print area, with a tolerance of less than 0.05 mm. Whether working on complex geometries or intricate designs, the Reflex RS ensures excellent results that rival injection-molded parts.

Faster Printing with Enhanced Reliability

The Reflex RS utilizes HeyGears' Dynamic Motion Algorithm 3.0, enabling a speed increase of up to 33% compared to printing without. This allows users to produce accurate, injection-molded-like prototypes in as little as 2 hours. By adjusting printing speeds based on force sensor data, the Reflex RS ensures a more reliable and consistent printing experience. Each layer is precisely controlled to avoid common issues such as layer misalignment or detachment, allowing for uninterrupted high-speed performance.

User-Friendly Features for Quick and Easy Setup

The Reflex RS is user-friendly, allowing anyone to start printing in just 15 minutes with features like one-click pre-processing, automatic leveling, and force monitoring. Its optional automated resin heating tank and auto-refilling further streamline the process, letting users focus on their projects instead of adjustments.

Versatile and Compact for Various Applications

This time, two new resins were also released: the UltraPrint PAWW10 is a water-washable resin that simplifies post-processing with a 3-minute rinse and 5-minute cure, featuring ultra-low water sorption (2.9%) for durable, deformation-resistant models, ideal for figurines and miniatures. The UltraPrint PAS10, a cost-effective resin, delivers smooth, high-quality prints with =0.05 mm precision, perfect for miniatures and prototypes requiring accuracy and fine finishes.

Launch Offer

To mark the launch, HeyGears is offering the Reflex RS at an early bird price of $799, reduced from the regular price of $999, available until October 4, 2024.

For more information, visit HeyGears Store.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RipvOkMkfso

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2509484/HeyGears_Introduces_the_UltraCraft_Reflex_RS_Precise_and_Rapid_3D_Printing.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/heygears-introduces-the-ultracraft-reflex-rs-precise-and-rapid-3d-printing-302253808.html

