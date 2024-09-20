Germany-based Sun-X says it has patented a soiling sensor for PV modules that accurately measures dirt levels, determines yield loss, and assesses optimal cleaning times. From pv magazine Germany Germany-based Sun-X has secured a patent from the European Patent Office for a sensor that detects soiling levels on PV modules. The Sunsoric sensor uses a light source that shines over the PV module's surface. Dust and dirt particles on the glass reflect light differently compared to a clean pane, and a receiver diode captures this difference for calculation. According to Sun-X, the sensor's algorithm ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...