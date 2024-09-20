This week, Women in Solar Europe (WiSEu) gives voice to Medha Subramanian, Senior Power Systems Engineer at Elgin Energy. She says finding good mentors and managers is key to learn and grow in a professional journey. "It's so helpful to get out to networking events, attend workshops and webinars, cold email people if you have to, and find mentors who inspire you and those who have a lot of knowledge to impart and experience to draw from," she states. I've been working in the field of power systems for over four years, and it still feels like I have just started. After my bachelor's degree, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...