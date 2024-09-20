Salad Technologies: Salad Drops GPU Prices to Reclaim Title as the Lowest-Priced Cloud Provider

Democratizing cloud computing with new priority tiers, unprecedented affordability & availability

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2024 / Salad, the distributed computing network committed to democratizing cloud computing, today announced a significant reduction in the prices across its entire fleet of GPUs. With this move, Salad once again positions itself as the lowest-priced cloud provider in the market. The new pricing can be viewed here.

SaladCloud's global compute network

SaladCloud's global network includes 450,000 GPU compute providers in 190+ countries.

"We're thrilled to offer our customers unprecedented access to GPU computing resources at the most affordable prices in today's market," said Bob Miles, CEO of Salad. "Our expanded network and new priority tier system not only lower costs but also provide scalability and flexibility to meet diverse computing needs."

Key Highlights

Unbeatable Pricing : RTX 4090 from just $0.18/hr or an RTX 3090 from just $0.10/hr.

Massive GPU Availability : Access to 450,000+ compute providers, ensuring scalability as you grow.

Flexible Priority Tiers: Four new priority tiers - Batch to High - tailored to your workload requirements.

Why the Price Drop?

1. Increased Supply

With over 450,000 GPUs contributing compute power and 2 million+ GPU owners in our ecosystem, Salad's supply has surged.

Impact on Pricing: More supply lowers sourcing costs, enabling us to reduce prices for our customers.

2. Customer Feedback

Customers running batch workloads on hundreds of GPUs emphasized the need for access over constant availability.

Impact on Pricing: By adjusting availability requirements, we can offer lower prices without compromising on scalability.

3. Market Dynamics

The easing GPU shortage has led to lower prices across providers, albeit with smaller scales.

Impact on Pricing: With zero infrastructure costs, Salad can afford to lower prices further, maintaining our position as the most affordable provider.

4. Increased Adoption

Dozens of companies now run their workloads on Salad, boosting our revenue and business health.

Impact on Pricing: Healthy business metrics allow us to pass on more savings to our customers.

Introducing the New Priority Tier System

Salad now offers four pricing tiers - from Batch (lowest) to High Priority - allowing workloads to compete for the best nodes based on their selected tier.

Higher Priority = Higher Availability : Ideal for applications requiring 24/7 reliability.

Lower Priority = Cost Savings: Perfect for batch workloads where constant availability isn't critical.

Use Case Examples:

High Priority: AI image generation tools needing 100 GPUs around the clock.

Batch Priority: Long-running batch workloads like signal processing or molecular dynamics

Mid Priority: High volume transcription, summarization, translation.

How to Take Advantage of the New Pricing

Visit: Go to portal.salad.com. Deploy: Start deploying your workload as usual. (New? Begin here). Select Priority: Choose your GPU class and select a priority option from the dropdown menu.

That's it! You're now set to scale effortlessly on SaladCloud while enjoying the lowest costs in the market.

Contact Us

For enterprise pricing and high-volume discounts:

Email: sales@salad.com

Website: portal.salad.com

Contact Information

Prashanth Shankara

Head of Marketing

prashanth.shankara@salad.com

734-233-8868

Derick Thompson

VP of Revenue Ops

derick.thompson@salad.com

