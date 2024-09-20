Bremen, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2024) - Digger Specialties, Inc. (DSI) is excited to announce the launch of their 2024 Photo Contest and invite you to participate by showcasing your finest work featuring DSI products. Whether you are a homeowner, contractor, or professional photographer, this is an excellent opportunity to display your creativity and craftsmanship for a chance to win prizes and promotion on social media.

Exciting Prizes Await!

Best Overall Photo will receive a $500 Gift Card .

Four Main Category Winners will each earn $250 Gift Cards , and two finalists in each category will receive $125 Gift Cards .

Additional awards include People's Choice and Producer's Choice winners, as well as Random Entry Drawings .

The first 50 participants will receive a DSI Cooler Bag as an entry prize.

Capture the Perfect Shot

Submitting your entry is simple: take a high-resolution photo of a project featuring a DSI product. Whether it is Westbury® aluminum railing or columns, PolyRail vinyl railing, CourtYard® or Regis aluminum fencing, Polyvinyl fencing, Designer fencing, or an aluminum gate, we encourage you to capture your project from the best angle. You are welcome to get creative and showcase how your DSI products enhance outdoor living spaces.





How to Enter:

Visit here to upload your photo before the submission deadline on October 18, 2024. You may submit photos to multiple categories-just ensure that your images are high-quality, unaltered, and meet the contest requirements.

Contest Categories:

Columns

Gates

Fencing

Railing

In addition, there are five Bonus Categories, such as Lifestyle, Accessories, Seasonal & Holiday Décor, Custom DSI Products, and Before & After transformations.

Special Awards

People's Choice Award : The public will have the chance to vote for their favorite photo.

: The public will have the chance to vote for their favorite photo. Producer's Choice Award: The DSI production team, responsible for crafting and perfecting these products, will select their favorite entry.

This contest provides a wonderful opportunity to showcase your skills, promote the beauty of DSI products, and potentially be rewarded for your efforts.

We look forward to seeing your inspiring entries!

Chris H. BeyerDirector Public Relations/Channel MarketingDSI/Westbury aluminum railing704-438-7998cbeyer@dsiwestbury.comdiggerspecialties.comwestburyprorewards.com

