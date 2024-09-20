T2 Biosystems, Inc.: T2 Biosystems Achieves Successful Defense of Patent for Direct-From-Whole Blood Pathogen Detection Method in the European Union

LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) (the "Company"), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, today announced that it has successfully defended against an opposition filed against a key patent for its direct-from-whole blood detection method in the European Union.



The opposition was filed in May 2023 with the European Patent Office (EPO) by bioMerieux and a strawman representing other undisclosed firm(s) against T2 Biosystems' granted European Patent No. 3 443 124, which relates to a method for amplifying a target nucleic acid characteristic of a pathogen in a whole blood sample. This patent is part of T2 Biosystems' intellectual property portfolio surrounding its proprietary direct-from-whole blood pathogen detection method. The Opposition Division of the EPO held a public hearing on September 19, 2024, and ruled such that T2 Biosystems' strong IP position on the detection of pathogens directly from whole blood was maintained.

"This decision further supports the confidence we have in the broad scope conferred by our IP portfolio protecting our proprietary direct-from-whole blood pathogen detection method," stated John Sperzel, Chairman and CEO of T2 Biosystems. "Given the importance and value of our IP portfolio, we intend to continue to defend against such challenges and remain confident in our leading position, as we advance our technology, commercial platform, and product pipeline."

T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems' products are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology and include the T2Dx® Instrument, the T2Bacteria® Panel, the T2Candida® Panel, the T2Resistance® Panel, and the T2Biothreat Panel. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the U.S. T2Resistance Panel, the T2Lyme Panel, and the expended T2Candida Panel to add the detection of Candida auris. For more information, please visit www.t2biosystems.com.

