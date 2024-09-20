Anzeige
Parallel Adds Katie-Claire Highsmith as Marketing and Operations Manager
ACCESSWIRE
20.09.2024 17:02 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Parallel Adds Katie-Claire Highsmith as Marketing and Operations Manager

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2024 / Parallel, an Austin-based real estate development firm, recently hired Katie-Claire Highsmith as Marketing and Operations Manager.

Highsmith previously worked with Parallel as the Leasing Manager for two developments in College Station, TX. With over four years of experience in leasing and community operations within student housing, she has managed diverse asset types, from large cottage-style properties to high-rises across the nation. Highsmith is deeply passionate about exploring leasing trends, content creation, leading teams, and navigating the evolving landscape of expanding housing markets. She is excited to bring her expertise and enthusiasm to the development side of the industry.

More information about Katie-Claire Highsmith is available at the company's Meet the Team page.

Contact Information

Katie-Claire Highsmith
Marketing and Operations Manager
khighsmith@parallel-co.com
(737) 279-7628

SOURCE: Parallel

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
