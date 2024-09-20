Michelli Weighing & Measurement Acquires Scale South

Expanding Service Footprint and Strengthening Industry Presence

AUGUSTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2024 / Michelli Weighing & Measurement, a leading provider of industrial and precision measurement equipment and services, has acquired the assets of Scale South, a respected name in the industry since 1974. This strategic acquisition fits Michelli's growth strategy, increasing its service area to include South Carolina and Georgia, and further strengthening its position in the industry.

Michelli Weighing & Measurement Welcomes Scale South to the Family

Michelli welcomes Scale South, expanding our commitment to precision and innovation in the weighing industry.

Scale South, founded in 1974 as Augusta Scale Company, includes three locations: Augusta, Georgia, Savannah, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina. Scale South has accomplished its mission to be a valued and respected supplier of on-site scale testing and calibration services and related equipment by providing customers with quality service in a timely & professional manner.

"The Michelli Weighing & Measurement team is excited to welcome Scale South," said Bobby Feigler, CEO. "Scale South's 50-year tradition of focusing on the customer first, and their ambitious growth plans for industrial weighing & metrology calibration services, is perfectly aligned with our national objectives."

"We are excited about our future as we unite with Michelli Weighing & Measurement," stated Scott McKillip. "Since our founding in 1974, Scale South has prioritized honesty, integrity, and exceptional customer service. It's clear that Michelli upholds these same principles. This merger not only honors our legacy, but allows us to expand our equipment offerings and service capabilities, particularly in the area of precision measurement equipment calibrations."

Since 1947, Michelli Weighing & Measurement has been a trusted leader in the weighing and measurement industry, offering sales and services for a wide range of equipment-from precision measurement instruments to industrial weighing systems. With this acquisition, Michelli gains expertise, expands its calibration capabilities for precision measurement devices, and broadens its service area, enabling us to deliver exceptional products and services to an even broader customer base.

Andrew Gilbert, Partner at Summit Park, added, "We are excited to partner with Scott and the Scale South team. They have built a strong base business with a significant opportunity to drive growth in Georgia and the Carolinas. The addition of Scale South enables us to continue to serve our expanding, nation-wide customer base with exceptional service."

The addition of Scale South to the Michelli Weighing & Measurement team further solidifies Michelli's continued success. Both companies share a commitment to superior customer service, which will support the team during this transition and future endeavors.

-

About Michelli Weighing & Measurement: Michelli Weighing & Measurement provides equipment sales, service, calibration & rental in 37 service areas, located across 15 states. The Michelli team has been your trusted expert for scales & precision measurement equipment since 1947.

Michelli carries top-quality measurement products ranging from precision measurement instruments to industrial scales. We offer both Standard NIST traceable calibration & ISO 17025-accredited calibration. Mobile calibration services, on-site services, or in-lab services are available.

