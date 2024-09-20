German software company Autarc launched a platform for residential heat pump projects, covering design, planning and customer project management functionality. It uses LiDAR imaging to enable heat load and hydraulic balancing calculations, as well as visualizations. German startup Autarc has launched an online platform to make it easier for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) professionals to sell, design, and install residential heat pump system. Its software supports the heating planning process, including room-by-room heating load calculations, hydraulic balancing and system design. ...

