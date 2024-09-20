Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF RUSH FACTORY PLC RETAIN OBSERVATION STATUS

NOTICE 20 SEPTEMBER 2024 SHARES Nasdaq Helsinki has previously given the shares of Rush Factory Plc observation status on 20 February 2024 on the basis of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook, rule 6.3.1(g). Rush Factory Plc published on 20 September 2024 a company announcement where it announced that it has signed a preliminary agreement regarding a merger with Street Food Group Oyj. Nasdaq Helsinki additionally gives the shares of Rush Factory Plc observation status on the grounds of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook, rule 6.3.1 article (f). Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook rule 6.3.1 article (f): "the Issuer has been the subject of a reverse take-over or otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its business or organization so that the Issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company". The shares of Rush Factory Plc retain observation status on the basis of rule 6.3.1(g). Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook rule 6.3.1 article (g): "there is a material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Issuer's financial position". Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260