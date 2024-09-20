Anzeige
Freitag, 20.09.2024
Spark Energy Minerals - das beste Lithium-Investment aller Zeiten?!
WKN: A0MS80 | ISIN: DK0060055861 | Ticker-Symbol: CHY
Tradegate
17.09.24
09:30 Uhr
56,90 Euro
-0,60
-1,04 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.09.2024 17:12 Uhr
Chemometec A/S: ChemoMetec makes offer to buy Ovizio Imaging Systems SA

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 276

20 September 2024

ChemoMetec makes offer to buy Ovizio Imaging Systems SA

ChemoMetec has submitted an indicative offer to buy Belgian company Ovizio Imaging Systems ('Ovizio'), which has been accepted by the company's group of owners. ChemoMetec now has three weeks to carry out a due diligence, and if the outcome of this is positive, ChemoMetec will most likely proceed with the acquisition.

Ovizio has developed a cell counter based on holographic microscopy. The instrument is primarily used in bioprocessing and in cell and gene therapy. Ovizio's product is connected directly to the customers' bioreactors via a disposable item, which is supplied sterilised and with a high degree of cleanness. With the cell counter, cells can be continuously extracted from the bioreactor for analysis and subsequently returned to the bioreactor.

Ovizio has a number of respected customers in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. In 2023, the company reported revenue of EUR 1.4 million, of which a substantial part was generated through sales of consumables and service contracts.

ChemoMetec's Management believes that the technologies and expertise of the two companies will complement each other on the market for automated and integrated cell counting.

At present, it is not possible to assess how a potential acquisition of Ovizio would affect ChemoMetec's guidance for the 2024/25 financial year.

Additional information

Martin Helbo Behrens, CEO
Tel.: (+45) 48 13 10 20

Kim Nicolajsen, CFO
Tel.: (+45) 48 13 10 20

About ChemoMetec A/S

ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements.
ChemoMetec's instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec's customers include some of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies.

ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For further information, go to www.chemometec.com.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
