Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2024) - Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. (CSE: HPSS) (OTCQB: HPSIF) (FSE: E092) ("Hybrid" or the "Company"), a leading provider of sustainable energy solutions, is pleased to announce that its zero-emission generators are now officially listed on the California Air Resource Board (CARB). This important milestone further solidifies Hybrid Power Solutions' growing presence in the clean energy sector, as the company continues to align with California's aggressive air quality and emissions standards.

The inclusion on CARB's Zero-Emission Generator list recognizes Hybrid Power Solutions' advanced battery-powered technology, which offers a sustainable alternative to traditional fossil-fuel generators. With zero emissions, reduced noise, and high portability, Hybrid's generators are well-suited for a wide variety of applications, including construction, events, and emergency backup power.

"We are proud to be recognized by the California Air Resource Board," said Francois Byrne, CEO of Hybrid Power Solutions. "This listing is a massive endorsement of our products, giving us significant exposure in the California market as a CARB-compliant solution. It positions us as a key player in the state's clean energy transition, and we look forward to continuing to deliver innovative, environmentally friendly power solutions."

Expanding Potential Beyond Generators

In addition to its listing for zero-emission generators, Hybrid Power Solutions is actively pursuing additional product category listings on the CARB website, including battery-powered construction tools and other industrial equipment. This expansion would further establish the company as a leader in sustainable energy solutions across multiple sectors.

"We see tremendous potential in bringing our clean technology to other areas like construction tools and industrial equipment," added Byrne. "We're excited about the future and are fully committed to driving the clean energy transition."

Key Advantages of Hybrid Power Solutions' Generators

Zero Emissions: Completely battery-powered, producing no harmful emissions.

Enhanced Portability: Lightweight and compact for easy transport and rapid deployment.

Superior Power Quality: Provides clean, stable energy for sensitive electronics and equipment.

Reduced Noise: Quiet operation ideal for urban and noise-sensitive environments.

Sustainable & Reliable: Long-lasting power source designed to minimize environmental impact.

Hybrid's zero-emission generators are playing a critical role in supporting California's transition to sustainable, clean energy sources. With the growing demand for environmentally friendly power solutions, the company is poised to expand its reach in both the U.S. and international markets.

About Hybrid Power Solutions Inc.



Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. is a Canadian clean energy innovator listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "HPSS". The company specializes in developing sustainable energy solutions that redefine power access and storage across industries. With a focus on innovation and environmental responsibility, Hybrid continues to lead the charge in providing scalable, cost-effective power solutions for a greener future.

Forward-Looking Statements

