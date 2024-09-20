Golden Solar New Energy Technology says its subsidiary, Golden Solar (Quanzhou), has started a CNY 659 million ($93. 4 million) joint heterojunction (HJT) solar venture with Longi and JP-Solar Power. Golden Solar New Energy Technology said its subsidiary, Golden Solar (Quanzhou), has started a joint venture with module manufacturer Longi and JP-Solar Power, a manufacturer of HJT solar cells and modules. The new company will draw on Golden Solar's HJT back-contact intellectual property. The CNY 659 million venture is 52. 51% owned by JP-Solar, with Golden Solar (Quanzhou) holding 27. 31% and Longi ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...