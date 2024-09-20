Entergy Corporation: Entergy Provides $150,000 in Disaster Relief To Support Communities Impacted by Hurricane Francine

Through key partnerships, Entergy's support ahead of the storm enabled teams to provide safe shelter, warm meals and relief supplies to people in need

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2024 / Entergy's proactive disaster relief efforts have provided $150,000 in crucial funding to support communities affected by Hurricane Francine. By partnering with the American Red Cross and United Way of Southeast Louisiana ahead of the storm, Entergy ensured that resources were in place to offer safe shelter, warm meals and relief supplies to those in need.

"We are proud to work alongside our partners to ensure they are equipped to respond effectively to disasters in our service area," said Patty Riddlebarger, Entergy's vice president of corporate social responsibility. "Our annual disaster response commitment generously provided by Entergy shareholders, enables our partners to have the infrastructure, trained volunteers, and critical resources necessary to offer relief and support to those in need."

Each year, the company proactively awards grants to disaster relief organizations such as the American Red Cross and United Way so that when disaster strikes, they can respond immediately in one of Entergy's service areas, ensuring that families impacted by the storm receive the assistance they require.

Due to Entergy shareholders' $100,000 commitment to the American Red Cross and $50,000 donation to United Way for Hurricane Francine relief, hundreds of dedicated volunteers were able to work through the storm to provide essential assistance to impacted communities across Louisiana and Mississippi, including:

American Red Cross

Opened and staffed six shelters to provide shelter, meals and support for more than 160 individuals in need.

Deployed emergency response vehicles to provide essential feeding services and disaster emergency supplies to those in need.

Gathered data from county emergency officials and conducted door-to-door damage assessments in low lying areas and where rainfall accumulations were the highest.

United Way of Southeast Louisiana

Distributed food, water, post storm cleanup supplies and gift cards for impacted residents.

Set up drive through supply distribution sites at the J. Wayne Leonard Prosperity Center on Canal Street, as well as prosperity center locations in New Orleans East, Covington and Bogalusa.

At Entergy, storm preparation is a year-round process that includes training, vegetation management, equipment inspections and industry collaborations. Preparation is critical to a safe and efficient restoration. Learn more how we prepare for severe weather on the Entergy Storm Center.

