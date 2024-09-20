Barcelona, Spain--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2024) - Sapo Zen, the first online coaching school dedicated to parents of children with selective mutism, announces the opening of registrations for its second edition, set to begin on October 24th. Founded by Juan Carlos Pell, an SEO consultant turned family coach due to personal experience with his son, the school aims to provide support and effective solutions to families facing this challenging condition.

Juan and his son in a session of the Sapo Zen

Eight years ago, Juan Carlos Pell's son was diagnosed with selective mutism, a condition affecting approximately 1 in 140 children. After facing therapies and treatments that failed to yield results, the Pell family embarked on an exhaustive search for alternatives. This search culminated in the development of the Sapo Zen Method, an innovative combination of neuroscience, storytelling, and qigong (a diaphragmatic breathing technique).

The Sapo Zen Method proved to be extraordinarily effective, allowing Juan Carlos's son to overcome selective mutism in just three and a half months. This success not only transformed the child's life but also that of his entire family. Inspired by this progress, Juan Carlos decided to share his knowledge and experience with other families, giving rise to The Little School of Sapo Zen.

The first edition of The Little School of Sapo Zen was a resounding success, with families sharing moving testimonials about their children's significant progress. Now, with the opening of the second edition, Sapo Zen hopes to reach more families in need of support and guidance on their journey to overcoming selective mutism.

"We know that many parents feel alone and lost, as we once did, and we believe that The Little School of Sapo Zen can be a light on their path," said Juan Carlos Pell, founder of The Little School of Sapo Zen.

The Little School of Sapo Zen distinguishes itself through its unique and personalized approach, designed specifically for parents of children with selective mutism. Through its online platform, it offers practical tools and strategies based on personal experience and unconditional love for children.

Last but not least, The Little School of Sapo Zen has a scholarship system. Juan, its founder, understands firsthand how challenging the process can be for many families and firmly believes that money should not be an obstacle to helping children. Therefore, he has created a scholarship program, ensuring that all families, regardless of their economic resources, can access the necessary tools and support to overcome selective mutism.

For more details about The Little School of Sapo Zen and to read testimonials from parents who have taken the course, visit their website at laescuelita.sapozen.com. The stories of these families and the results obtained speak for themselves, showing the positive and transformative impact of the Sapo Zen Method.

Sapo Zen remains committed to supporting families in their fight against selective mutism, offering hope and effective solutions through its innovative online coaching program.

About Sapo Zen

Sapo Zen is the first online coaching school dedicated to supporting parents of children with selective mutism. Created by parents for parents, we understand the challenges firsthand and offer expert guidance to help your child overcome selective mutism. With our support, overcoming this condition is not just a possibility-it's achievable.

The Sapo Zen School

