eIQT Now Available for Farming on IQ Global Platform

QUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2024 / IQ Global, a cryptocurrency platform, has launched eIQT, a new token available for farming through its Demi-Farming feature. The recent move has enabled users to farm eIQT directly via the IQ Global platform, further expanding opportunities within the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.

IQ Global is known for its emphasis on security, liquidity, and fostering a strong community around cryptocurrency-based passive income strategies. The platform offers key products such as IQ Prediction, which aids users in making well-informed financial decisions, and IQ Stake, designed to support long-term wealth growth through staking.

Looking ahead, IQ Global has laid out an ambitious roadmap. In Q4 of 2024, the company plans to list its IQ Token (IQT) on a leading global exchange, targeting a market capitalization of $1 billion. By 2025, IQ Global aims to launch its private blockchain, B Chain, with research and testnet developments scheduled for the first half of the year, followed by a full mainnet launch in the second half.

These milestones, combined with the platform's commitment to clean energy solutions and health technology integration, reflect IQ Global's long-term strategy to evolve within the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors.

About IQ Global:

