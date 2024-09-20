Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Spark Energy Minerals - das beste Lithium-Investment aller Zeiten?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
20.09.2024 20:38 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LDR Site Services Launches Streamlink: A New Online Portal for Simplified Site Service Management

LDR Site Services is proud to announce the launch of Streamlink, a new online ordering portal designed to streamline site service management for both customers and vendors.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2024 / LDR Site Services is proud to announce the launch of Streamlink, a new online ordering portal designed to streamline site service management for both customers and vendors. This innovative platform offers a comprehensive, self-service solution that provides users with enhanced order visibility, cost transparency, and convenience into their side of the ordering process.

With Streamlink, customers can browse available services, including equipment rental, maintenance scheduling, and waste management solutions. They can quickly receive clear cost estimates, manage timelines, and submit requests with ease, all from a single platform that is responsive to both web and mobile devices.

Streamlink offers vendors a similarly streamlined experience, enabling them to review and manage orders, confirm requests, and provide real-time customer updates to ensure live service tracking and responsiveness. The ability to manage everything in one place improves overall efficiency and reduces administrative burden on the supplier side of site servicing.

"LDR is committed to providing a seamless experience for our customers," said Marc Segel, CEO of LDR Site Services. "The Streamlink portal marks a significant step forward in simplifying administrative tasks and making site service management easier for everyone. We look forward to watching Streamlink carry LDR into a new era of technological investment that benefits our customers."

The company is also continuously working on new features to further enhance this technology, ensuring it remains a cutting-edge tool for all users.

To sign up for Streamlink, please contact LDR Site Services here.

About LDR Site Services:

LDR Site Services is a leading provider of comprehensive site management solutions, specializing in waste management, recycling services, and environmental sustainability. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, LDR Site Services offers innovative solutions designed to meet the unique needs of each project.

Contact Information:

Doug Baker
VP Marketing
d.baker@ldr.us
5057956391

SOURCE: LDR Site Services

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.