San Jose, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2024) - Val Ries, a seasoned leadership coach and Founder of Executive Muse, has announced the launch of her latest book "Chief Inspiration Officer: How to Lead the Team Everyone Wants to Be On". This release is accompanied by innovative training programs designed to help leaders build high-performing teams, foster engagement, and cultivate a culture of inspiration and loyalty.

Ries, an experienced management coach and leadership trainer, understands firsthand the challenges that come with transitioning from an individual contributor to a leadership role. "I was thrown into management without the tools to effectively handle my team," Ries shares. "After facing challenges in addressing behavior and performance effectively, I realized the need for a different approach-one that influences and empowers rather than merely directs. This struggle fueled my commitment to optimizing my leadership impact."

The book is a culmination of her years of experience leading teams in startups, small businesses, and Fortune 500 companies. In Chief Inspiration Officer, Ries offers practical insights and proven strategies for leaders looking to get the best from their teams. She explains how to gain buy-in in a disarming way that makes employees feel valued and motivated, creating a productive and engaged workplace.

"Many leaders default to either a punitive or passive style, which often leads to disengagement and reduced productivity," says Ries. "My mission is to change that by teaching leaders how to truly inspire their teams, ensuring that every team member feels heard, valued, and motivated to perform at their best."





(In Frame: Val Ries, Founder & CEO, Executive Muse)

A New Approach to Leadership

Ries' journey toward creating Chief Inspiration Officer began when she found herself dissatisfied with the management styles she encountered. Observing that many leaders lacked the tools to inspire their teams effectively, she decided to focus on developing a style of leadership rooted in empathy, clear communication, and understanding of what intrinsically motivates people. Through Ries' research into psychology, neuroscience, and communication techniques, Ries has crafted a framework that any leader can apply to potentially transform team culture.

The book delves deep into what it takes to lead effectively, covering topics like how to communicate with clarity and confidence, encourage employees to push past limitations, regulate emotions and create a micro-culture that aims to thrive regardless of challenges. With actionable advice, real-life examples, and techniques honed through her extensive corporate leadership experience, the book is a comprehensive guide for leaders looking to make a meaningful impact.

In addition to her leadership insights, Val Ries distinguishes herself through a series of proprietary models. These include:

The CAVE Model , which helps leaders uncover emotional restraints and limiting beliefs that can hinder their effectiveness.

, which helps leaders uncover emotional restraints and limiting beliefs that can hinder their effectiveness. The CRAVE Method, demonstrating what employees need from leaders to potentially thrive and succeed.

Method, demonstrating what employees need from leaders to potentially thrive and succeed. The REAL IDEAL Solution , a framework for communicating vision and clarity effectively.

, a framework for communicating vision and clarity effectively. A proven formula for Mastering Challenging Conversations, allowing leaders to redirect conversations with ease while gaining buy-in.

These models form the backbone of her approach, providing leaders with practical tools to hopefully foster trust, engagement, and high performance in their teams.

Comprehensive Services for Leaders

Beyond the book, Val Ries offers a suite of services through Executive Muse designed to support leaders at every level of the journey. These services include:

Leadership Training : Focused on helping leaders create engaged employees, communicate confidently, and unlock the team's potential.

Focused on helping leaders create engaged employees, communicate confidently, and unlock the team's potential. Coaching : Guiding leaders to become stronger by addressing deep-seated fears, uncovering groundbreaking ideas, and aiming to transform company culture.

Guiding leaders to become stronger by addressing deep-seated fears, uncovering groundbreaking ideas, and aiming to transform company culture. Premier Leadership Mastery Course: "Chief Inspiration Officer," a specialized program for executives, directors, and managers looking to elevate leadership skills and aiming to create high-performing teams.

For more information on Val Ries, Chief Inspiration Officer, and Executive Muse's services, visit www.executive-muse.com. To book a complimentary strategy session, please book an appointment here.

About Val Ries: Val Ries, Founder and CEO of Executive Muse, is a seasoned leadership coach. Ries' transformative approach has empowered over 10,000 leaders across startups, small businesses, and Fortune 500 companies, resulting in doubled employee engagement scores. Val continues to significantly impact leadership development through her unique training methodology, which teaches a disarming approach to gain buy-in, fostering trust, and cultivating engaged, high-performing teams.

About Executive Muse: Executive Muse partners with organizations with the goal to transform their leadership and culture, enhancing employee engagement and performance. Through tailored coaching, training, and courses, Executive Muse empowers leaders to achieve their full potential.









