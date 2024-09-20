Regulatory News:

Clariane (Paris:CLARI), Europe's first community for care in times of vulnerability (the "Company"), announces its integration into the CAC® SBT 1.5°, which will be effective from Monday, September 23, 2024.

This inclusion in the CAC® SBT 1.5° reflects Clariane's efforts in its policy of reducing its carbon footprint, in accordance with its commitments as a purpose-driven company.

Important information

This document contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including those included or incorporated by reference, concerning the Group's future growth and profitability that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties relate to factors that the Company cannot control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions. The forward-looking statements contained in this document constitute expectations of future events and should be regarded as such. Actual events or results may differ from those described in this document due to a number of risks and uncertainties described in Chapter 2 of the 2023 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on 30 April 2024 under registration number D.24-0380, as amended (i) in section 3 of the amendment filed with the AMF on 31 May 2024 under number D. 24-0380-A01 (the "First Amendment") and (ii) in section 2 of the amendment filed with the AMF on 12 June 2024 under number D. 24-0380- A02 (the "Second Amendment") available on the Company's website (www.clariane.com) and that of the AMF (www.amf-france.org). All forward-looking statements included in this document speak only as of the date of this press release. Clariane S.E. undertakes no obligation and assumes no responsibility to update the information contained herein beyond what is required by applicable regulations.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Neither Clariane nor any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, affiliates or advisors accepts any responsibility for the reasonableness of any assumptions or opinions expressed or for the likelihood of any projections, prospects or performance being achieved. Any liability for such information is expressly excluded. Nothing in this document is, or should be construed as, a promise or representation regarding the future. Furthermore, nothing contained in this document is intended to be or should be construed as a forecast of results. Clariane's past performance should not be taken as a guide to future performance.

In this press release, and unless indicated otherwise, all changes are stated on a year-on-year basis (2024/2023), and at constant scope and exchange rates.

The main alternative performance indicators (APIs), such as EBITDA, EBIT, net debt and financial leverage, are defined in the Universal Registration Document available on the company's website at www.clariane.com.

Presentation of the CAC® SBT 1.5° (source Euronext: https://www.euronext.com/en/news/cac-sbt-15-index)

The first climate-oriented index within the CAC family.

The CAC® SBT 1.5° Index is a climate-focused index that aims to lead the way to a zero-carbon economy, boost innovation and drive sustainable growth by setting science-based emissions reduction targets.

The Science Based Targets (SBT) initiative help companies to set ambitious corporate climate action.

CAC SBT 1.5 index Key principles

The CAC® SBT 1.5° tracks companies within the SBF 120 Index that have emissions reduction targets approved to be in line with the 1.5°C goal of the Paris Agreement.

Companies facing an ESG controversy rating of category High or Severe, or that are not compliant with the UNGC principles, as assessed by Sustainalytics, are not eligible for the index (tobacco products production and related products/services, tobacco products retail, controversial weapons, shale energy extraction, oil sands extraction, arctic oil gas exploration extraction, thermal coal extraction and power generation, small arms).

Exclusion of companies based on temperature assessment is also applicated.

About Clariane

Clariane is the leading European community for care in times of vulnerability. It has operations in six countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain.

Relying on their diverse expertise, each year the Group's 60,000 professionals provide services to almost 900,000 patients and residents in three main areas of activity: long-term care nursing homes (Korian, Seniors Residencias, Berkley etc.), specialist healthcare facilities and services (Inicea, Ita, Grupo 5, Lebenswert etc.), and alternative living solutions (Petits-fils, Ages&Vie etc.).

In June 2023, Clariane became a purpose-driven company and added a new corporate purpose, common to all its activities, to its articles of association: "To take care of each person's humanity in times of vulnerability".

Clariane has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006.

Euronext ticker: CLARI.PA ISIN: FR0010386334

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240920586062/en/

Contacts:

Investor contacts

Stéphane Bisseuil

Investor Relations Director

+33 (0) 6 58 60 68 69

stephane.bisseuil@clariane.com

Press contacts

Matthieu Desplats

Press Relations Director

06 58 09 01 61

matthieu.desplats@clariane.com

Julie Mary

Head of press relations

06 59 72 50 69

julie.mary@clariane.com

Florian Bachelet

Head of press relations

06 79 86 78 23

florian.bachelet@clariane.com