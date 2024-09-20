Lakeland, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2024) - Evangelisto Construction, a trusted name in home renovations and custom construction, is pleased to announce the launch of its Mother-in-Law Suite Addition service for homeowners in Lakeland and throughout Central Florida. In response to growing concerns about nursing home abuse, lack of personal attention, and potential safety risks, this new service offers families a secure and independent living solution for aging relatives-right at home.





The foundation of a new custom mother-in-law suite under construction by Evangelisto Construction, providing a safe and independent living space for multi-generational families in Central Florida.

With reports of neglect and subpar care in many long-term care facilities, families are seeking alternatives that offer peace of mind. Nursing homes, while necessary for some, are often associated with risks such as lack of individualized attention, cognitive decline from isolation, and even physical dangers like falls and medication mismanagement. Evangelisto Construction's Mother-in-Law Suite Additions provide a personalized and safe option for families who want to avoid these issues.

"Our new service allows families to keep their loved ones close, offering them independence while ensuring they are in a safe, comfortable environment," said Doug Evangelisto, CEO of Evangelisto Construction. "We understand the worry many families face when considering nursing homes-whether it's fear of neglect, poor living conditions, or simply the emotional toll of having a loved one live apart. These suites provide the best of both worlds: privacy for elderly family members and peace of mind for their relatives."

Starting at $200 per square foot, these custom-built suites include features that cater to the specific needs of aging individuals, such as accessible bathrooms, private kitchens, and separate entrances, ensuring both comfort and dignity. Each suite is meticulously designed to promote safety, including grab bars, walk-in showers, and other accommodations that help prevent accidents.

Key Features of Evangelisto Construction's Mother-in-Law Suites:

Accessible bathrooms and walk-in showers

Separate kitchens and entrances for independence

Safety features like grab bars and slip-resistant flooring

Custom designs to fit each family's unique needs

This service is perfect for families seeking a multi-generational living solution, ensuring elderly relatives can maintain their independence while staying close to their loved ones. Additionally, mother-in-law suites are an excellent way to increase home value and provide long-term flexibility for future family needs.

Evangelisto Construction, known for its custom home builds and kitchen renovations, has been a leader in home renovation and construction for over 20 years. They are recognized for their dedication to craftsmanship, personalized service, and attention to detail. Their new Mother-in-Law Suite Additions are fully customizable to meet the unique needs of each client, making the process seamless and stress-free.

"We're not just building rooms; we're creating safe, welcoming spaces where families can live together without the stress and worry of nursing home care," said Doug Evangelisto. "This new service allows families to provide their loved ones with the attention and care they deserve while maintaining the independence and dignity of aging family members."

To explore how a custom-built mother-in-law suite can keep your loved ones safe and nearby, contact Evangelisto Construction today for a complimentary consultation. Visit their website at evangelistoconstruction.com or call (863) 617-7700 for more information.

Contact Information:

Josh Blake

Email: Marketing@evangelistoconstruction.com

Phone: (863) 602-6911

Location: Lakeland, FL

Website: Evangelisto Construction





A custom-built mother-in-law suite designed by Evangelisto Construction, offering safety, comfort, and independent living for aging relatives-right at home in Central Florida.

About Evangelisto Construction

Evangelisto Construction is a trusted builder based in Lakeland, Florida, specializing in high- quality home renovations, room additions, and custom home construction. Known for their expertise in creating tailored kitchen renovations and living spaces, they particularly excel in constructing mother-in-law suites, providing homeowners with a practical and ethical alternative to nursing homes. Their commitment to craftsmanship and customer satisfaction makes them a top choice for enhancing home value and functionality.

