Whitby, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2024) - Environmental Waste International (TSXV: EWS) (the "Company" or "EWS), announces that Ramy Taraboulsi has resigned as a director of the Company for personal reasons. The Company will consider filling this vacancy when it finds a suitable candidate.

Environmental Waste International Inc. specializes in eco-friendly systems for the breakdown of organic materials, including tires. The Company has spent over 15 years engineering systems that integrate the EWS patented Reverse Polymerization process and proprietary microwave delivery system. EWS's unique microwave technology safely processes and recycles waste tires, while recovering highly valuable commodities, including carbon black, oil and steel. Each unit is designed to be environmentally safe, energy efficient, and economically profitable for the operator. For more information please visit, www.ewi.ca.

