Freitag, 20.09.2024
Spark Energy Minerals - das beste Lithium-Investment aller Zeiten?!
ACCESSWIRE
20.09.2024 22:38 Uhr
Electric Metals Limited: Electric Metals Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2024 / Electric Metals (USA) Limited ("EML" or the "Company") (TSXV:EML)(OTCQB:EMUSF) announces that it has accepted the resignations of Megan McElwain and John Kutkevicius from the board as they pursue other endeavors. The Company would like to thank Ms. McElwain and Mr. Kutkevicius for their service to the Electric Metals board and wishes them well.

The Company also announces the appointment of Michèle McCarthy and Sylvia Chento the Board as independent directors.

Ms. McCarthy is the President of McCarthy Law Professional Corporation and President and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Review Inc. She has served on several boards and has significant experience in corporate restructuring and regulatory compliance. Michèle currently serves on the boards of Osisko Development Corp. and Russell Investments Corporate Class.Ms. McCarthy holds an LLB and LLM in Securities Law from Osgoode Hall and has been accredited with an ICD.D designation.

Ms. Chen is currently the Vice President of Finance at Dundee Precious Metals. She is an accomplished finance professional with a successful career spanning across global Canadian firms and publicly listed companies in diverse sectors, including the mining industry for the last 10+ years. Sylvia holds a Ph.D. in Psychology and an MBA in Accounting, as well as designations including Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA), U.S. Certified Public Accountant (CPA), and U.S. Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce that Dr. Quinton Hennigh has been elected chairman of the board of directors.

Brian Savage, CEO, commented: "We would like to thank Megan and John for their valuable contributions to the Company and wish them the best in their future endeavors. We are also excited to welcome Michèle and Sylvia to the board as independent directors. Both bring a wealth of expertise and experience that will be instrumental as we continue to advance our strategic objectives. Additionally, we are pleased to have elected Dr. Quinton Hennigh as chairman of the board, further strengthening our leadership as we move forward."

About Electric Metals (USA) Limited

Electric Metals (USA) Limited (TSXV:EML)(OTCQB:EMUSF) is a US-based mineral development company with manganese and silver projects geared to supporting the transition to clean energy. The Company's principal asset is the Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota, which has been the subject of considerable technical studies, including National Instrument 43-101 Technical Reports - Resource Estimates. The Company's mission in Minnesota is to become a domestic US producer of high-value, high-purity manganese metal and chemical products to supply the North American electric vehicle battery, technology and industrial markets. With manganese playing a critical and prominent role in lithium-ion battery formulations, and with no current domestic supply or active mines for manganese in North America, the development of the Emily Manganese Project represents a significant opportunity for America, the State of Minnesota and for the Company's shareholders.

For further information, please contact:

Electric Metals (USA) Limited
Brian Savage
CEO & Director
(303) 656-9197

or

Valerie Kimball
Director Investor Relations
720-933-1150
info@electricmetals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Electric Metals (USA) Limited



