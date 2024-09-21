Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2024) - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) ("Railtown AI', "Railtown" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the 3rd Annual Developer Productivity Engineering (DPE) Summit, taking place on September 24-25, 2024, in San Francisco. Co-founders Cory Brandolini, CEO, and Marwan Hadad, CTO, will represent Railtown at this premier event, which showcases the latest advancements in Developer Productivity Engineering (DPE) and Developer Experience (DX). The DPE Summit will feature industry leaders from innovative brands like Airbnb, Capital One, Google, Microsoft, and more, with sponsors including Netflix, Uber, Meta, GitLab, Intuit, and JetBrains.

"The DPE Summit brings together experts from leading software organizations to tackle the most pressing challenges and emerging trends in Developer Productivity Engineering (DPE) and software development," said Cory Brandolini, Co-Founder and CEO of Railtown AI. "This event is a fantastic opportunity to engage with practitioners prioritizing developer productivity and well-being within their teams. We're excited to be a part of this impactful gathering, develop new relationships, and forge new partnerships."

About Developer Productivity Engineering (DPE) Summit

The DPE Summit facilitates discussions about high-impact strategies for improving developer productivity. The series has taken place in major cities around the world including New York, Boston, Washington D.C., London, Berlin, and more.

To learn more and register for the event, please visit the DPE Summit website.

About Railtown AI Technologies

Railtown AI, a Microsoft Partner, is a cloud-based Application General Intelligence Platform for Software Developers and Teams that practice Agile Project Management. We purposely built our Application General Intelligence Platform to help Software Developers and Agile practitioners save time on redundant tasks, improve productivity, drive down costs, and accelerate developer velocity. Railtown's proprietary AI technology, designed to enable our clients to be more productive and profitable, is accessible on Microsoft's Azure Marketplace.

Follow us on social media:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/railtown_ai

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/railtown-ai/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@railtown_ai

SUBSCRIBE FOR INVESTOR NEWS

Click here to receive our latest investor news alerts.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Cory Brandolini" Cory Brandolini, Chief Executive Officer

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will," "may", "should", "intends", "anticipates", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/224132

SOURCE: Railtown AI Technologies Inc.