21.09.2024 01:06 Uhr
Flextech Inc.: TeraBox Celebrates 2nd Anniversary of Its Massively Popular Referral Program

Continuously expanding webmaster signups, especially in multiple regions, along with new highs in webmaster payouts, has ensured the smooth operation and continuous development of the project.

TOKYO, Sept. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraBox ("TeraBox" or "the Company"), a globally trusted cloud storage service headquartered in Tokyo, recently celebrated the second anniversary of its hugely popular Referral Program, a testament to the smooth operation and continuous development of the project. The number of webmaster signups, including in multiple new regions, continued to increase steadily with webmaster payouts reaching new highs.

TeraBox reveals some of its impressive Referral Program data.

  • TeraBox's total number of webmasters worldwide reached over one million.
  • The highest daily income of webmasters reached over $10,000, with the top earner making nearly $180,000.
  • The total number of shares by all webmasters exceeds 500 million.

The network of webmasters spans across the globe, including countries such as India, Indonesia, the United States, Latin America, Middle East, and South Korea. Moreover, as TeraBox's influence continues to grow, the platform is excited to welcome many new webmasters from an expanding range of countries and regions.


TeraBox has achieved significant milestones, demonstrating its sustainable growth and increasing user impact. The journey started with the Webmaster Center launch in August 2022. Following this, several optimizations were implemented, including a self-withdrawal feature that simplified earnings management for webmasters and increased their engagement. Additionally, the Growth Analysis tool provided webmasters with valuable insights into their operational performance, enabling more effective decision-making.

As a result of these enhancements, both the number of participating webmasters and their earnings have seen remarkable increases. Looking ahead, the upcoming launch of the Webmaster App in September 2024 is set to further elevate user engagement and convenience, solidifying TeraBox's position as an industry leader.

About TeraBox

TeraBox, developed by Flextech Inc. in Japan, is a leading global cloud storage solution. Headquartered in Tokyo, TeraBox proudly serves over 320 million users globally, providing an easy yet powerful way to store and manage data. With its generous 1TB of free storage, TeraBox ensures that your files are safe, secure, and accessible from anywhere. As a secure, reliable, and convenient service, TeraBox is certified with ISO 27001, ISO 27701, and ISO 27018, offering individual users around the world the opportunity to register for 1TB (1024GB) of free storage.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510913/image_5016964_39376930.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/terabox-celebrates-2nd-anniversary-of-its-massively-popular-referral-program-302254411.html

