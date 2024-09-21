Microsoft continues to double down on artificial intelligence (AI), planning massive investments in the sector despite waning stock market enthusiasm. The tech giant has already poured an estimated $13 billion into OpenAI and shows no signs of slowing down. In a bold move, Microsoft is partnering with BlackRock, Global Infrastructure Partners, and MGX to invest up to $100 billion in new data centers and energy infrastructure, aiming to meet the growing demand for AI technologies and solidify its position in the competitive AI market.

Financial Performance Remains Strong

Despite a slight dip of 0.1% to $438.19 in recent trading, Microsoft's stock has shown remarkable resilience, surging 41.6% from its 52-week low in September 2023. The company's latest quarterly results impressed investors, with earnings per share reaching $2.96, up from $2.70 year-over-year, while revenue climbed 15.2% to $64.73 billion. Analysts remain optimistic, projecting a target price of $475.75, suggesting an 8.6% upside potential. With strong financials and ambitious AI plans, Microsoft continues to attract investor interest in an evolving tech landscape.

