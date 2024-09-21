Anzeige
21.09.2024 06:16 Uhr
Translumina Therapeutics, India's largest domestic player in the coronary stents market, announces the initiation of direct operations in the UAE

NEW DELHI, Sept. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Translumina was incorporated in 2011 as a sales & marketing company specialising in coronary intervention devices. Since its inception, the company has successfully established their own manufacturing capabilities and developed in-house product lines, which are endorsed by interventional cardiologists worldwide.

Translumina leaders inaugurate the local office in UAE

"At Translumina, we have a clear ambition to put India on the global map for medical devices and fulfil our national vision of 'Make in India, Make for the world'. Indian engineering & innovation will be at the forefront of the medical devices industry, and the launch of our direct presence in the UAE is a step in that direction," remarked Gurmit Singh Chugh, Co-Founder and Chairman of Translumina Therapeutics.

Echoing this sentiment, Punita Sharma Arora, Co-Founder & Vice-Chairman of Translumina, added, "We've been present in international markets for more than five years now and have built up a strong direct presence in Europe & South Asia. In just the last one year, we have invested in a direct presence LATAM & SEA, and now with the addition of the MENA region, we have full conviction that our comprehensive product portfolio will be able to reach every corner of the world."

The company's drug-eluting stent technologies have been developed through a technological collaboration with the prestigious German Heart Centre, which has led to the development of groundbreaking medical devices, including the world's longest-studied DES, with over 10 years of safety and efficacy data.

Last year, Translumina acquired Blue Medical, a Dutch medical device company renowned for specializing in drug-coated balloons, and Lamed, a leading player in the vascular surgery market in Germany, further enhancing the company's product offerings. Arjun Oberoi, Managing Director of Everstone Capital, and board member at Translumina, reflected, "We partnered with Translumina with the vision of making it a truly global company. Paired with the acquisitions of Blue Medical and Lamed, the UAE launch will enhance our global presence, most importantly in the fast-growing MENA region."

"We are excited to establish our presence in the UAE, known for its strategic importance and business innovation," added Indranil Mukherjee, Group CEO of Translumina. "This will allow us to better serve the MENA region while strengthening our global presence and making high-quality healthcare more accessible."

For further queries, please contact:
Dr. Nancy Chugh
drnancychugh@translumina.in

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510677/Translumina_UAE_office.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1797972/Translumina_Logo.jpg

Translumina_Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/translumina-therapeutics-indias-largest-domestic-player-in-the-coronary-stents-market-announces-the-initiation-of-direct-operations-in-the-uae-302254278.html

